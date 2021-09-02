We are moving towards the compulsory vaccination and towards the third dose of vaccine. This was stated by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. From Bassetti to Crisanti, what do the experts think?

Bassetti

“I agree with the choice of Prime Minister Draghi and the Government to start with the third dose of” anti-Covid “vaccines and on the obligation to vaccinate” as a possible prospect. “The latter is a strong choice, but it shows that Draghi is the right person, in the right place and at the right time. Above all, he made it clear to those who have not yet understood that we can get out of the pandemic with vaccines. a great premier, I am with him in this battle “. So to Adnkronos Health Matteo Bassetti, director of the infectious diseases department at the San Martino hospital in Genoa, commenting on the announcement by Prime Minister Mario Draghi that “we are moving towards the third dose of vaccine and vaccination obligation”.

I pray

“The epidemiological situation and the characteristics of the anti-Covid vaccine lead us to have to imagine a third dose and the possibility of the obligation”, then the indication of the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, “there is, I’m happy and I agree”, virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, professor at the State University of Milan, said to Adnkronos Salute, commenting on the favorable opinion of the premier on mandatory vaccination and third dose, expressed today in the press conference at the end of the CDM. In particular, “the obligation – added Pregliasco – is necessary because it is a convenience, an opportunity, given the demonstrated efficacy and the low rate of adverse events that vaccines are demonstrating. It is useful for the National Health Service. , for the reduction of the impact on hospitals, for the possibility of treating other pathologies that did not go on vacation and, above all, to revive the economy “. “Unfortunately – reflects the doctor – negative attitudes against vaccines, incomprehensible, can lead as a result to the necessity of the obligation to reach the goal that interests us, that is coexistence, less harmful as possible, with this virus”.

Andreoni

“It is a logical conclusion regarding a series of considerations that can be made today: the epidemic is continuing; the vaccination campaign in recent days has slowed down sharply, and the WHO has also called us back as the EU. So the Government , rightly, he came to the conclusion that to give impetus to vaccinations one must resort to the obligation “, underlines to Adnkronos Health for his part Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit) and head of Infectious Diseases at Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, commenting on Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s announcement that Italy could go towards compulsory vaccination against Covid-19. Andreoni also appreciates the start at the end of September of the third dose for the frail announced by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza: “There is a need to quickly start the third dose – he observes – This is also a valid solution, also in relation to data emerging from countries that have already left “.

Chrysants

The announcement by Prime Minister Mario Draghi, that Italy could move towards the compulsory vaccination against Covid-19, “leaves me with many reservations. Data arrives from Israel that indicate that the effectiveness of vaccines is reduced to 70%. Al I’m worried about this at the moment “, Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Medicine at the University of Padua, told Adnkronos Salute. “This announcement is political – remarked the virologist – Vaccines work and have an indisputable cost-benefit ratio, but I would not want that with the data coming from Israel this choice of obligation will prove to be a boomerang for the no vax who will be able to say that vaccines do not work and therefore refuse the obligation “.

Gauls

“If Draghi has the possibility and the ability to impose the vaccination obligation against Covid it will rise further in my esteem. We do not enjoy imposing the obligation, but in the face of a situation that sees us constantly engaged in the fight against the virus it becomes an element that is difficult to avoid “. So at Adnkronos Salute Massimo Galli, professor of infectious diseases at the State University and primary at the Sacco in Milan. “Until now I have never expressed myself in the direction of the obligation – adds Galli – because it did not seem to me that the political conditions were such as to allow the achievement of the result. I considered it easier to aim for the application of other measures, such as the Green pass “. In any case, specifies the infectious disease specialist, “if it is decided to impose the obligation, I have no ideological reservations. I have always believed that persuasion is better than imposition. And that involvement in the development of the culture of prevention is preferable to imposing. It is a fact, however, that achieving certain objectives without the obligation becomes difficult. So, if that is the decision, I will not be against it “.