Matteo Salvini changes his skin again. The imminent birth of a new Government in Italy, which will be led by Mario Draghi, has caused the latest transformation of the leader of the League, who does not want to be left out of the management of up to 209,000 million euros in European aid to face the consequences of the pandemic. To enter the great coalition that will support the next Executive and thus be able to be «in the room where it is decided if the money is used well or badly», As he said on Saturday, Salvini is not shy about forgetting his old proclamations in favor of taking the country out of the euro zone to throw himself into the arms of Draghi, precisely the savior of the single currency when he was in charge of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Even the leader of the League is willing to turn around one of his hallmarks: the heavy hand with irregular immigration. “On this issue we will propose the adoption of European legislation,” he commented yesterday, when Draghi began his second round of consultations with the parties with a view to the formation of the new government. Salvini seems to want turn the page regarding your policy of ‘closed ports’ for the displaced saved in the Sicilian Channel that he deployed when he was Minister of the Interior, between 2018 and 2019. That position led to the opening of several judicial processes while provoking tensions with other European capitals.

Immigration may be one of the elements of tension in the grand coalition that will support Draghi and in which parties with antithetical ideologies are expected to coincide, as is the case with the League and Free and Equal. This small leftist formation has already raised the former president of the ECB that this issue could be a time bomb. «You can’t pretend the problem doesn’t exist because it will appear the first time. Therefore, it is necessary to decide a priori the immigration policy that the Government will follow, ”said Federico Fornaro, spokesman in the Chamber of Deputies for Free and Equal, on Radio 24. Draghi will have to hone in on these last conversations with the parties and establish a shared position. This will save tensions when the good weather returns and the boats loaded with immigrants depart again from the Libyan shores for Italy.

Continuous swings



The transformation that the former president of the ECB is achieving in Salvini joins the swings that the leader of the League has been giving since he began his political career. If a few years ago he was a defender of the independence of Padania, the imaginary region that forms the northern part of Italy, now the Italian ‘tricolore’ is proud even on the mask. This shift has affected his political preferences in other European nations, thus going from supporting the Catalan independentists to looking proud on social networks, photos hugging Santiago Abascal and messages of support for Vox.