War between Russia and Ukraine, Draghi asks parties to take sides

There war in Ukraine continues and according to the premier Dragons “will last a long time”. The President of the Council at the hearing al Copasiraccompanied by the security delegate of the Republic Franco Gabrielli, wanted to clarify some aspects of the ongoing armed conflict and beyond. Draghi – reads the Corriere della Sera – also addressed a clear message to the parties . “Those who have relations with certain countries, such as the Russia or the China, do it transparently. So that they are not there speculations“The war, according to the premier, is producing a radical change of the balances geopolitical, with Vladimir’s Russia Putin more and more drawn into the Chinese orbit, and which, in so doing, is drawing a new Iron Curtain. All this requires to Italy to strengthen the anchorage to the West, its values ​​and its allies, highlighting its own Atlantic location.

But in the end everything – continues the Corriere – revolves around “Italy’s role in European framework And Atlantic“. And on this the Prime Minister is clear, to the point of expressing himself with a concept that he would not need further study. The undersecretary sits next to him Franco GabrielliDelegated authority for the security of the Republic. And after Draghi invited them to have relations with Russia and China “in a transparent way”, Gabrielli he says: “Also why we learn about it“.

