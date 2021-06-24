“It is up to the Commission to determine whether Hungary violates the treaty or not.” During the debate in the European Council centered on the law approved by Hungary on LGBT content for minors, Prime Minister Mario Draghi reminded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban what the treaties that Budapest signed upon entering the EU foresee, and which is required to respect. Article 2 of the TUE, Draghi said according to Italian sources, exists for a very specific reason: Europe has a long history of oppression of human rights.





“Look – said Draghi to Orban – that this treaty, also signed by Hungary, is the same one that appoints the Guardian Commission of the treaty itself”. And therefore “it is up to the Commission to determine whether Hungary violates the treaty or not”.

It was the President of the European Council Charles Michel who opened the debate between the EU heads of state and government “on LGBT issues and EU values”. One of the most critical of the laws recently passed by the Hungarian Parliament is Dutch liberal Mark Rutte, who has long been one of Viktor Orban’s fiercest opponents at the EU level. “I am deeply concerned about the Hungarian legislation on the rights of LGBTI people. This law seriously violates the values ​​we defend in Europe,” said the Dutch premier. “Today’s declaration by Mark Rutte is just another episode in the series of political blackmail. Hungary does not want to leave the EU. On the contrary, we want to save it from hypocrites”, the Hungarian Minister of Justice said on Twitter. , Judit Varga, commenting on the words of the Dutch premier, according to which there is no longer any place for Hungary in the EU after the approval of the controversial Hungarian law that limits the access of minors to information on homosexual and transgender issues.

Shortly before, the discussion on migration had been declared open.

The EU heads of state and government meeting in Brussels adopted, within ten minutes, the conclusions of the European Council on migration, focused on the external dimension.

Among other things, the conclusions underline that “developments on some migration routes give rise to serious concern and require continuous vigilance and urgent action”, even if irregular flows “have decreased in recent years”. To “reduce pressure on the EU borders”, “partnerships” with countries of origin and transit will be intensified, as an “integral part” of EU external action. The approach will be “pragmatic” and “tailor-made” and will make use of all the “tools and incentives” available to the EU and member states, “in close cooperation with UNHCR and IOM”.

The Commission and the High Representative are therefore asked to reinforce “immediately” “concrete” actions and “tangible support” for “priority” countries of origin and transit. They will also have to present “action plans” for priority countries “in autumn 2021”, indicating “clear objectives, support measures and clear timelines”. The Commission is then invited to make the “best possible use” of “at least 10% of the Ndici (Neighborhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument) financial envelope”, as well as “other financial instruments”, for “actions related to migration” .

The Commission will then have to report to the Council on its intentions in this regard “by November”. Finally, the European Council “condemns and rejects any attempt by third countries to exploit migration for political ends”.