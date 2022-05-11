War Russia-Ukraine, Draghi asks Biden for “food agreement”

There war in Ukraine it has been going on without stopping for almost 80 daysthe. Putin he reiterated that he has no intention of stopping and this the Born got it. The meeting a Washington yesterday between Dragons And Biden served to reiterate the pact of iron between Europe And Use against the Russia. But the Italian premier – reads the Corriere della Sera – would have gone even further. “We must try to use each channel for peacefor the ceasefire and for the start of credible negotiations“. An invitation that Dragons would match a direct request to Biden: “Think about the possibility of call you same Putin on the phone “, also because” we have to ask Russia to unlock the grain stuck in Ukrainian ports“. AND Biden he would have said: “I think about it“.

The words of the premier – continues the Corriere – are those of those who take the role of possible mediatorwhich asks the American power, the “great friend of Europe”, to do not use only the musclesto have more at heart the need for a negotiation path. It is also a representative role, the synthesis of the positions of many states in the European Union, from Germany at the Franceall those who consider a priority cease-firea road map for peace, rather than a regime change to Fly.

