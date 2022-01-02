Political polls today 2 January 2022

POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY – A year ends, a new one opens, and it’s time to take stock. The political novelty of 2021 was certainly the advent of the Draghi government. The former ECB number one turns out to be the best leader according to the Italians. This is what emerges from the latest Demos survey published on Repubblica.

In an era in which parties and institutions are increasingly personalized, Mario Draghi is defined as the best on the national scene according to 27% of the interviewees. The Prime Minister gets the first place and a good 20% if you consider the leaders at the international level. For his part, our prime minister, according to the sample, can in fact boast the excellent relations and esteem he enjoys with the main European financial and political institutions. A point of reference for the interviewees, writes Ilvo Diamanti.

In second place, as regards the Italian scenario, is Giuseppe Conte. The former tenant of Palazzo Chigi is struggling with the difficult re-foundation of the M5S. One year after his resignation as prime minister, the grillino leader still enjoys the favor of 17% of the sample. For him a decent 5% even among international political figures, surpassed by Angela Merkel.

Returning to the Italian leaders, behind Conte, with a certain margin of distance, we find Giorgia Meloni at 8%, Matteo Salvini at 5% and – somewhat surprisingly – Sergio Mattarella only at 5%. The outgoing President of the Republic pays perhaps the fact of being a guarantor and an arbiter, who has never been too unbalanced.

And among the worst? On the international scene, despite no longer playing, Donald Trump remains in the lead with 11% of the preferences, followed by Salvini, Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and Matteo Renzi. In Italy, almost a third of Italians, according to the survey, agree that the worst leader is the number one in the League (24%). In second place Renzi, rejected by 16% of the interviewees. Much more than last year, a sign that his leading role in bringing down the Conte government and bringing Draghi to Palazzo Chigi had a divisive effect, despite the low electoral relevance of his Italia Viva (estimated at around 2%).

The two “Mattei” are therefore perceived as a problem for the current prime minister. Finally, it should be noted that Silvio Berlusconi is placed outside these rankings, given among the candidates in the race for the Quirinale. A delicate challenge with uncertain outcomes for our local politics. It is difficult at the moment to imagine what will happen after the election of the next President of the Republic, regardless of who will climb the Colle.

HOW THE POLLS ARE DONE

The electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling societies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analyzed. In the case of polls on voting intentions to parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the Italian population of age, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls.

This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that is the greatest difficulty for pollsters. Interviews for political electoral polls are usually conducted with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, the opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.

