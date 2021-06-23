“The European and Italian economic situation is strongly improving. According to the projections of the European Commission, in 2021 and 2022 Italy will grow by 4.2% and 4.4% respectively ” Prime Minister Mario Draghi made his debut at a hearing in the House. “Many of the indicators we have available indicate that the recovery will be even more sustained. “

“Foreign trade has also restarted. In April, exports grew remarkably not only from last year – when their level was exceptionally low – but also from two years ago, marking a + 7.4%. Also in April, the industrial production index increased by 1.8% compared to March. In short, trust is returning ”.

“Our goal is to overcome in a lasting and sustainable way the anemic growth rates that Italy recorded before the pandemic. To do this it is essential maintain an expansionary fiscal policy at the European level in the next months”.