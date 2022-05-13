South: Draghi, to reverse course invest in infrastructure

“To reverse the trend, first of all we invest in infrastructure. Over half of the funds from the NRP and the Complementary Fund in infrastructure projects are destined for Noon. We allocate 1.5 billion for the ports in the South, to make them more efficient, sustainable and modern. We increase the high speed and improve the connection of the port system to the rest of the network, to facilitate the transport of goods “. Thus the Prime Minister Mario Draghispeaking at the ‘Towards South’ Forum.

Draghi, many lazy prejudices on the South

“Today is a sign of our will to imagine and build a different South Noon protagonist of the great challenges of our times. The evolution of public policies for the South is often represented as a succession of inevitable waste, failures “. Prime Minister Mario Draghispeaking at Forum ‘Towards the South’. “The economic history of the South after World War II is however more complex than how these lazy prejudices tell – he continued -. From the 1950s to the oil crisis of 1973, also driven by public investments, the South grew at a faster rate than in the North. In that period the ratio between the gross domestic product per capita of the South and the Center-North improved by 10 percentage points – from 55 to 65 per cent. Between the second half of the years In the 1990s and early 2000s, investment policies contributed to narrowing the gap between North and South, with positive impacts on employment “.

South: Draghi, is not destined to remain ‘behind’

“The South he was not – and is not – therefore destined to remain behind. Taking note of this does not mean giving in to ‘the inconsistent mirage of a different course of our history’, to quote the southernist Manlio Rossi-Doria. It means identifying how this course can be corrected, in the interest of all. “Cosi ‘il Prime Minister Mario Draghi, speaking at the ‘Towards South’ Forum. “The South has all the potential to converge rapidly towards the Center-North. To do this, first of all, the right collaboration between public and private investments is needed. It is necessary to strengthen administrative capacity, starting with justice, to train the necessary skills. And we need to focus on talents too often left on the sidelines, starting with young people and women “, he continued.

Pnrr: Draghi, reduce gaps in services and education

“Italy and the European Union must work together to facilitate this process” of support for the South of the country. So the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, speaking at the ‘Towards South’ Forum. “This is the spirit of National Recovery and Resilience Planwhich allocates at least 40% of the funds to the South – funds that add up to those of the Development and Cohesion Fund “, he stressed.” With the Pnrr we reduce the territorial gaps in services, especially in education, through targeted investments in schools, research and universities. We must ensure that all Italian citizens can access services of the same quality and with the same ease “, he continued.” At the same time, with the NRP we are developing an industrial policy in the South based on innovation in strategic supply chains, like that of semiconductors and sustainable mobility “.

Pnrr: Draghi, strengthen local authorities for efficiency of funds

“Local authorities” are “the real protagonists of Pnrr“because” we are aware that the local administrative and entrepreneurial realities know their territory much better than we can Rome or from Brussels“. Thus the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, speaking at the ‘Towards South’ Forum.” Funding alone is not enough: you need the ability to use it well and in a timely manner. Unfortunately, this capacity is often less precisely where investments are most needed “, he continued.” To ensure that funds are used efficiently, we strengthen local authorities by hiring technical professionals “.

Pnrr: Draghi, proceed quickly with the reform agenda

“The structure of the PNRR foresees that the allocation of funds is bound to the respect of deadlines, to the achievement of specific objectives. We must proceed quickly with the reform agenda agreed with the European Union, in order not to lose access to finance and overcome the frailties which have slowed down the growth of Italy and the South “. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this when he opened ‘Towards the South’, the forum promoted in Sorrento by Minister Mara Carfagna.

Energy: Draghi, let’s accelerate renewable development

“Italy has moved with the utmost speed to diversify gas supplies – and intends to continue to do so. At the same time, we are accelerating the development of renewable energy, to improve the sustainability of our production model”. So the Prime Minister Mario Draghispeaking at the ‘Towards South’ Forum.

Energy: Draghi, strengthen cooperation between Mediterranean countries

“We must strengthen cooperation between Mediterranean countries also in energy policy. The war in Ukraine has highlighted the danger of our dependence on Russian gas“Thus the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, speaking at the ‘Towards South’ Forum.” The countries of the southern shore of the Mediterranean are a natural partner “both as regards gas and for the strengthening of renewables, said.” Agreements we recently concluded with Algeria offer a model to follow. We want to accompany the energy transition in the entire region and contribute, together with local authorities, to create new jobs and growth opportunities “, he underlined.

Ukraine: Dragons, with grain block risk humanitarian crisis

“The blockade of grain exports from Ukraine it risks provoking a food crisis, which in turn can produce political instability “and a” humanitarian crisis of extraordinary proportions. Italy intends to continue being at the forefront to build a future of peace and prosperity throughout the Mediterranean region “, said Prime Minister Mario Draghi during his speech at the Forum Verso Sud in Sorrento.

EU: Draghi, more integration is not a mirage. Let’s build it together

“The development of the Mediterranean area cannot be seen only from the point of view of cohesion policies. Rather, it is the response to a long series of common challenges: energy autonomy, environmental protection, better integration of young people and women in the labor market “. So the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, speaking at the ‘Towards South’ Forum. “It meets the need for greater European integration, for a stronger projection of Europe in Mediterranean. And we must build it together, government and Regions, public and private, North and South. A different course of history is possible. It is up to us to ensure that it does not remain a mirage, but becomes reality “.

Read also:

Draghi-Mattarella, tension on the date of the vote. The premier wants to “escape” …

Draghi in the US earthquake the left. Letta chases Conte, divided Pd. AND…

Ukraine, Russia but not only. All the planet armed and fierce

Collot: Attacked by Ukrainian Nazis. Attempted sexual assault on girl

Russia-Ukraine war: why Putin is betting on the neo-Nazi group Wagner

Exclusive / Tim: all the dossiers on Labriola’s table

“We want the One O One”: a petition addressed to Sanpellegrino

Colombo: “I, immigrants, P2 and Mani Pulite”. The Business podcast. VIDEO

Poste Italiane, quarter on the rise: net profit of € 495 million

Banca Ifis, net profit + 74% (€ 35 million in the 1st quarter of 2022)

ITA Airways launches True Italian Experience for tourism development