Covid, the detailed list of “Green Pass free” activities labeled as essential services

Anything Green Pass, neither base nor strengthened, for groceries, supermarkets, opticians, pharmacies, health facilities, judicial and police offices: the Prime Minister Mario Draghi signed the new one Dpcm, putting on paper the list of essential services. The drecree will come into force from February 1st.

The roster of activities “Green Pass-free“therefore concern: dietary needs and basic necessities “for which access is allowed only to commercial retail activities’, needs of health, for which access is always allowed for the supply of drugs and medical devices and, in any case, to the health and social health and veterinary facilities, “for all purposes of prevention, diagnosis and treatment, even for carers”.

But also security needs, “for which access to the offices open to the public of the Forces of police and the local police, in order to ensure the performance of the institutional activities that cannot be postponed, as well as those of prevention and repression of offenses “, justice, “for which access to the judicial offices and ai health and social services offices exclusively for the immediate and urgent presentation of complaints by victims of crimes or requests for judicial interventions to protect minors of age or incapable, as well as to allow the carrying out of investigative or judicial activities for which it is necessary the presence of the person called “.

In particular, these are the retail business activities included in the annex to the Dpcm: retail trade in specialized and non-specialized businesses with a prevalence of food and beverage products, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, food discount stores, mini markets and other non-specialized businesses of various foods, is excluded in any case consumption on the spot.

But still Retail frozen products, pet food and pet food in specialized stores, automotive fuel in specialized stores; Retail sale of sanitary items, medicines in specialized stores (pharmacies, parapharmacies and other specialized stores of medicines not subject to medical prescription), medical and orthopedic items in specialized stores, optical material and fuel for domestic use and for heating.