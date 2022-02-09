Genoa and the sea, “a relationship that has marked the history of Italy”. The Prime Minister Mario Draghi starts from here, from the city that has been able to rise from the rubble of a collapse that has marred its face and history. It is the first visit, after the conclusion of the Quirinal chapter, and Draghi arrives in port on a patrol boat of the Capitaneria, a port that in the coming months, years – thanks to the resources of the Next Generation Eu – will become a “protagonist in the world and in Europe” , ‘Genoa always new, life that finds itself’, recalls the premier recalling the tribute of the poet Giorgi Caproni to the Ligurian town.

And he chooses to start from the “courage of the Genoese” Draghi, who in these 4 years – from the day the Morandi Bridge came down taking 43 lives with it – have shown the world the strength to get up, “how to start over from the tragedy”. Now Italy will have to prove that it knows how to exploit an unprecedented opportunity, that of the PNRRand the hope of the Prime Minister “is that the same spirit of rebirth that we see today in Genoa may continue to pervade all of Italy in the crucial years ahead“.

The gaze is turned to the future, to the Italy that Draghi wants to design “reliable and confident in its extraordinary abilities; an Italy of young people and women; an Italy that does not forget the weak and protects the elderly; an Italy where there is room for the future. This is the Italy I work for, for which we all have to fight. Because the history of Italy passes through all of us “he punctuates with conviction.

Without forgetting the many obstacles that the country is facing, and which undermine its restart. First on the list is the rise in bills which is bringing families and businesses to their knees, with many production companies forced to give up their orders in order not to turn on the switches. “The Government does not forget the present and the present today shows us a reality characterized by the difficulties that families and businesses have due to the increase in electricity prices. The Government is preparing a far-reaching intervention in the coming days ”, the former ECB number assures us, while in Rome – between Palazzo Chigi and Via XX Settembre – new measures are being worked on to be brought to the Council of Ministers next week. But if the costs of the soaring bills unite much of Europe, there are obstacles that have always marked the path of our country and that we cannot afford the luxury of ignoring, continuing to stumble.

“Italy is nineteenth in the world for times and costs associated with logistics – Draghi recalls – also due to bureaucratic burdens and delays in digital development. We need to break down these obstacles, to take full advantage of the advantages offered by the increase in commercial exchanges “. On the future, on the tasks to be done in order not to miss the PNRR train, Draghi is optimistic and confident. The fibrillations that run through the parties that support the majority of him don’t seem to worry him. “The National Recovery and Resilience Plan belongs to all Italians – he remembers – We must carry it out with unity, trust, determination. Last year, we achieved all the expected goals. The same will happen this year too. It is a question of seriousness – towards citizens, and our European partners. And it is a question of reliability – because sustained, equitable, sustainable growth is the best custodian of stability ”.

Europe looks at us, the citizens look at us – is the premier’s warning – we must march together to cross the finish line, do not miss an opportunity that can put us back on the tracks of growth. Leave Palazzo San Giorgio, Draghi, to reach the Clearing of Memory, the space set up a stone’s throw from the new San Giorgio bridge in memory of the victims of Morandi. He stops for a few minutes with the victims of family members.

The mother of Mirko Vicini, the 30-year-old worker who was the last body to be extracted from the rubble, hands him the book that narrates the drama of 43 familieslives broken on an August day, when on that damn bridge passed people unaware of their fate, some headed for work, some finally traveling for the holidays. Draghi holds the woman in an embrace, even the men of his staff are surprised by the momentum. “Today, like four years ago, their pain is our pain”.

(from Ileana Sciarra)