The Report for the future of European competitiveness, commissioned by the EC to Mario Draghi, The former ECB president, has taken on board the main demand of European telecommunications operators, including the Spanish ones: to lift the veto or the strong restrictions imposed by the EU Competition authorities on purchases and mergers between companies in the sector. The report refers to the difficulties of scale that the European telecommunications operators have. telecoms European companies to compete with the giants of the USA or China, where the market is concentrated in three or four large companies compared to the hundreds that share the business in Europe.

“Consolidation in the telecoms sector needs to be facilitated to generate higher rates of investment in connectivity. The key initiative is to change the EU’s stance on the scale and consolidation of telecoms operators to achieve a true single market, without sacrificing consumer welfare or service quality. To encourage consolidation, the report recommends defining telecoms markets at EU level (rather than at Member State level) and increasing the weight of innovation and investment commitments in EU rules for authorising mergers,” Draghi proposes.

A thesis that is subscribed to from beginning to end by the main telecommunications companies, and among them, The two most important Spanish companies, Telefónica and MasorangeBut what both the report by the former ECB president and the operators themselves ignore is that the main obstacle that has prevented large cross-border mergers between the telecoms The European companies are not the misgivings of Brussels but the anti-Treaty shields with which the governments have protected these companies (which generally coincide with the former monopolies), and the shareholding, if not outright control, that the States have in them. In other words, if Telefónica wanted to merge with Orange or Deutsche Telekom to create a company comparable in size to the American giants (AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile) or the Chinese (China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom), the main obstacle would be getting the governments of those countries to agree to go ahead with the operation. The conditions that the European Commission would later decide to impose would only be an added difficulty.

Indeed, the European Commission has been very restrictive in mergers in the sector, either by halting them or by imposing strong conditions (remedies) for authorisation. To cite just a few examples involving Spanish companies, there is the ban on the sale of O2 by Telefónica to Hutchison in the United Kingdom in 2016, or the excessive demands for the sale of networks and assets imposed on Orange for the purchase of Jazztel or in the recent merger that gave rise to Masorange.

Draghi therefore calls in his report to reduce “ex ante regulation at country level in favour of ex post application of competition rules in cases of abuse of dominant position”. In other words, all mergers should be approved by default and conditions should be imposed on the merger only after it is proven that there are distortions in the market. He also proposes harmonising the rules and processes for granting radio spectrum licences at EU level and unifying the design of these auctions throughout the Union.

A demand made to measure for Spanish operators. The DigitalEs employers’ association was quick to welcome Draghi’s initiative and recalled that the EU has 48 major mobile network operators and 351 virtual network operators (MVNOs) compared to the three operators with a network in the US and 70 MVNOs, and the 4 and 16 in China, respectively. According to data from DigitalEs, telecommunications companies in Europe have an average customer base of 4.4 million compared to the 95 million of those operating in the United States and the 400 million in China.

“The main European telecom network investment operators have been abandoning the European national markets as they have been unable to achieve sufficient scale to obtain a return on their costs and investments,” says the association’s director general, Miguel Sánchez.

National shields

But the Draghi report and the companies in the sector themselves forget that, even above the community restrictions on these mergers, there are national limitations, both legislative and those related to the capital structure. In the Spanish case, the Government has an anti-takeover shield that it deployed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic to protect strategic companies such as Telefónica, and which requires prior authorization from the Council of Ministers in many cases. From the purchase of critical infrastructure or technologies, when it involves an investment of more than 500 million euros, exceeds 10% of the capital in the Spanish company or participates in its takeover. Under this rule, it is possible to veto, for example, the takeover of 10% of Telefónica by the Saudi group STC, which is pending authorization from the Government.

Furthermore, States are still present in the capital of the largest European telecom operators, heirs to the former monopolies. Deutsche Telekom is majority owned by the public, with 27.8% of the capital; the French State controls Orange, with its 23% stake; and the Italian Government approved in 2023 taking a stake of up to 20% in the joint venture that owns the Telecom Italia network. In Spain, the State has returned to the capital of Telefónica 26 years after its complete privatisation in 1997. And it has done so by becoming the operator’s largest shareholder through the purchase of 10% of the multinational by the Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), which has also entered its board of directors.

Any major cross-border merger, even if it had the blessing of the European Commission, would come up against national governments. In fact, there has never been even a hint of such a merger. The closest thing was the attempt by the European Commission to achieve this. merger of Telefónica with the Dutch company KPN in 2000, when Juan Villalonga was the president of the company, and which was stopped dead by the Government of José María Aznar, more specifically, by his Minister of Economy, Rodrigo Rato.