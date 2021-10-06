Draghi replies to Salvini: “The government does not follow the electoral calendar”

The day after the absence of the League from the CDM which gave the green light to the law on fiscal delegation (here what it provides) and the words of Matteo Salvini, who had declared that in the executive “there is something to change in the way operational ”, Mario Draghi himself replies to the leader of the Northern League.

During the press conference held at the end of the informal EU-Western Balkans summit in Brdo, Slovenia, the premier said: “The government is moving forward. His action cannot follow the electoral calendar, because it must follow that of the PNNR reforms. There is no property on the house “.

The Prime Minister, therefore, specified that with the revision of the cadastral income, “a transparency operation was carried out to rebalance the tax burden. There are many people who pay too much and many who pay less than what they owe ”, underlining, therefore, that“ it is not a question of assets ”.

On a possible government crisis, however, Draghi said: “Yesterday or the day before yesterday I said ask Salvini. Today he spoke and said that participation in the government is not in question: we will see you in the next few days ”.