“Italy is a secular state.” Mario Draghi, a practicing Catholic educated by the Jesuits, defended this Wednesday the sovereignty of the Italian Parliament against the interference of the Vatican, which tries to derail the bill against homophobia that has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies and must overcome now the Senate examination, where conservative parties try to obstruct it.

The Catholic Church considers that the regulation, known as the ‘Zan law’ after the surname of the deputy who promotes it, undermines religious freedom by criminalizing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. This was informed to the Draghi Government by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, secretary for Relations with States, in practice the Vatican ‘minister’ of Foreign Affairs, that on June 17 he presented a note of protest at the Italian embassy before the Holy thirst.

The Vatican assures in the letter that the “Zan law” would constitute a violation of the Concordat, the agreement that regulates relations between the Church and the Italian State. Among other issues, he fears that the regulations will force Catholic schools to celebrate the future National Day against Homophobia.

“Our system has all the guarantees to respect international commitments, including the Concordat,” said Draghi during a speech in the Senate. The Vatican intervention, the first of its kind to come to light, comes after the Italian bishops harshly criticized the ‘Zan law’, even going so far as to affirm that it amounts to a violation of “the law of God and the law of God. natural”.