Sorrento, Draghi and Mattarella relaunch the South at the “Verso Sud” Forum

In Sorrento the forum “Towards the South. The European strategy for a new geopolitical, economic and socio-cultural season in the Mediterranean“, organized by Ministry for the South and from The European House-Ambrosetti. South Italy, finally, redeemed from historical and geopolitical evolution? Sure, that’s it! Now it is in the center and no longer in a forgotten corner, illuminated only by a radiant sun and not by the gaze of the institutions. The forum saw the presence of Mario Draghiof the Minister for the South and territorial cohesion Mara Carfagna and the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella.

The voice of the southern people, on the other hand, was largely absent, represented by various movements, including the movement “Italian Southerners – Life Project for the South“, Www.progettodivitasud.it, not invited to the forum. Mario Draghi he underlined the importance of the Mediterranean area, highlighting how the level of integration of the same is lower than its potential. The need to increase development of the Mediterranean area determined the intent to launch a grandiose development project for Southern Italy, to which half of the funds of the PNRR.

It is intended to allocate, in fact, 1.5 billion for the ports of the South, in order to make them efficient, sustainable and modern. It is also intended to enhance high speed to improve the connection of the port system of Southern Italy to the rest of the network, in order to facilitate the transport of goods. Dragons highlighted that the development of the Mediterranean area must be considered the answer to a series of common challenges: energy autonomythe environmental Protection and the better integration of women and young people in job market. Ultimately, this development must be read in terms of a stronger projection of Europe in the Mediterranean.