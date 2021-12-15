EU, pandemic, immigration: prime minister’s speech at Montecitorio

A speech judged by several parties quirinalizio the one pronounced this morning by Prime Minister Mario Draghi during the briefing to the Chamber in view of the European Council. Sources of the majority, both center-left and center-right, read the words of Prime Minister if not as a candidacy for the role of President of the Republic at least as a willingness to climb the highest hill in the capital after Sergio Mattarella.

Draghi tried in every way to keep her together majority variegated and divided on various points, confirming with and without but the European position of Italy. Not by chance Enrico Letta he immediately commented: “A pro-European speech as we like it. Words of breath and high profile that fully represent us. And that draw, with our convinced support, prospects for further European integration in crucial sectors such as health, defense, migration and the banking and financial markets “.

Also on the pandemic the premier was very precise, underlining the increase in cases throughout the Old Continent due to the variant Omicron and the importance of continuing with the vaccination campaign, but without anticipating new possible, probable, restrictions in January, after the holidays, in order not to disappoint the League. But, as he tells Affaritaliani.it for days, the problems for Dragons to the Quirinale they would certainly not come from the Carroccio, but from the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement.

And it is no coincidence that the premier has decided to be closer to the very delicate issue of immigration Center left than to the League of Matteo Salvini. Apart from the usual (and useless) appeal to Europe to do more to help Italy, Draghi used the word “resources“to define i migrants (triggering the applause of the left side of the hemicycle), exactly the terminology that the left (and also the 5 Stars) have been using for years and on which the Carroccio has built all the campaigns of the past against the governments of the Democratic Party.

To confirm this come the harsh words of Brothers of Italy, who has an easy time attacking migrants from the opposition: “The landings you mentioned, the 21 thousand in 2021, are a photograph of the failure of the minister who sits next to you”, said the Fdi deputy. Andrea Delmastro, after Draghi’s intervention in Montecitorio, pointing the finger at Minister Lamorgese.

“You said that immigrants are a resource, probably they are for the wife of the head of the Immigration Department of the Interior Ministry who exploited them in the worst logic of the left that calls resources what they exploit every day with the reception system or with the corporal “.

It is evident that the Prime Minister really thinks about the Quirinale and, knowing that the vote of the League is practically certain, he made a decidedly pro-European intervention to satisfy the rest of the majority (Forza Italia included if there were no numbers for Silvio Berlusconi) trying to coax the Dems in particular and also the 5 Stars and LeUs with migrants “resources“.