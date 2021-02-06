Italian parties queue up to support the new government led by Mario draghi. The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB) this Saturday concluded with an overwhelming success its first round of consultations with the political forces after, last Wednesday, the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, commissioned him form an Executive after the resignation of the previous Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte.

Draghi will start on Monday a second round of talks with the leaders of the parliamentary groups that will serve to close the composition of his Cabinet. The success of the investiture motion, which still has no date, seems assured, as they have committed to supporting him all parties with representation in the Chambers with the exception of Brothers of Italy, the ultra-right wing group led by Giorgia Meloni.

The ‘conversion’ that the leaders of the Italian political forces are experiencing with Draghi even reaches two groups that, at first, did not seem willing to support him. These are the 5 Star Movement (M5E), the largest in Parliament, and the League of Matteo Salvini, leader of the right-wing coalition that, until now, was in opposition. “When a new government is formed, we will always be loyal,” said Vito Crimi, acting chief of ranks of the M5E, thus sheathing his words from a few days ago, when he ruled out that the ‘anti-caste’ formation would support Draghi.

The former president of the ECB won the support of the M5E in a meeting in which the heavyweights of the party participated, led by its co-founder, comedian Beppe Grillo. Conte was also present, who could continue in the new Government as Minister of Foreign Affairs or in another important portfolio. The head of the previous Executive also seems increasingly close to becoming the political leader that the M5E needs.

The latest polls, carried out before he had to resign, gave him a popularity of 58%, an extraordinary political capital that Conte could put at the service of the ‘anti-castes’ instead of forming his own party, as had been speculated.

“Being in the room”



Salvini, who in principle called for the calling of early elections, justified his ‘conversion’ to Draghi with a surprising attack of sincerity and pragmatism. «I prefer to be and control. I prefer to be in the room where it is decided if the money is used well or badly than to be outside watching», Commented the leader of the League.

He was referring to up to 209,000 million euros that Italy will receive from the European Union in the aid program against the consequences of the pandemic. “That money will have to be returned by our children. In this sense, our harmony with Draghi is total, we have talked about money used for development, “he said.

Together with the M5E and the League, the Democratic Party (PD), the leftist Free and Equal list, Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and Italia Viva, the small centrist formation led by Matteo Renzi, will support the Executive led by the former ECB president. The abandonment of the previous governmental coalition by Renzi detonated the crisis that has ended up taking Draghi to the gates of the poder.

Local media speculate that his Cabinet could have 20 ministers: 8 technicians and 12 politicians. These last positions would be distributed according to the weight of the parties in Parliament: 3 for the M5E, 2 for the PD, the League and FI, and one for Italia Viva, Free Equals and the small minority groups.