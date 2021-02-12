Mario Draghi already has a team to rule Italy. This Friday he presented his list of ministers to the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. A mixture of technical and political profiles (8 and 15, respectively) that seeks to satisfy the parties that have supported the birth of the new Executive. Ministries such as Economy or Justice will be occupied by senior officials of your trust. Italy is already preparing to get out of the political crisis in which it has been immersed for more than two months and face the management of the 209,000 million of the European covid recovery plan. This Saturday the new ministers will be sworn in.

The Italian political crisis comes to an end. Mario Draghi will thus head the third Executive of the legislature after the two presided over by his predecessor, Giuseppe Conte. It will be, again, a president of the Council of Ministers without the legitimacy of the ballot box (before Mario Monti, Enrico Letta, Matteo Renzi, Paolo Gentiloni and Conte himself were). His appointment, however, will put an end to two long months of political and institutional uncertainty that have once again lowered Italy to the abyss, and will allow it to face the recovery plan.

The fear of a technical government was flying over the headquarters of the parties these days. The last one to see the birth of Italy was the one headed by Mario Monti and ended in the worst way. The Draghi Executive, however, will have a hybrid profile between technical and political specialists. The future prime minister wanted to form a high-level team with names outside the political orbit. But he also sought to satisfy the parties that have given him their unanimous support (except for the far-right formation Brothers of Italy). An asymmetric balancing act that is clearly seen throughout the list.

There are some repetitions in office, such as the high official Luciana Lamorgese in the Ministry of the Interior; the social democrat and heavyweight of the Democratic Party (PD) Dario Franceschini, in Culture; the grillino Luigi Di Maio in Foreign Affairs, or Roberto Speranza at the head of the Ministry of Health. But there will also be figures of great weight who will bring new air, such as Marta Cartabia, former president of the Constitutional Court, in the Justice portfolio. In total, there will be 15 men and eight women.

One of the most relevant figures, perhaps the most anticipated name, was that of the technician Daniele Franco, who will occupy the Ministry of Economy and Finance. General Director of the Bank of Italy, an expert in public finance and a man of absolute confidence of the future prime minister, will be in charge of distributing the game in the distribution of the 209,000 million in European funds that will arrive in Italy (between non-refundable capital and loans) to overcome the crisis of the pandemic.

New ministries will be created. Like the one Vittorio Colao, CEO of Vodafone in the world will occupy between 2008 and 2018. The businessman will be in charge of the Innovation and Digital Transition portfolio. The same man who Conte commissioned a plan to rebuild Italy after the pandemic, but whose document ended up in a drawer in the Chigi palace.

Party quota was crucial for stability in the remainder of the legislature. The Democratic Party has managed to place three of its men (no women, by the way). In addition to Franceschini, the vice secretary of the party, Andrea Orlando (Labor), and Lorenzo Guerini (Defense) will occupy portfolios. The same number of seats will have the 5 Star Movement (M5S), which theoretically started with an advantage, since it won the last elections. One of the ways to satisfy the grillinos, in fact, has been the creation of a super ministry of Ecological Transition, as requested by its founder, Beppe Grillo. No one from the anti-system training will be in charge, but a profile proposed by them will be: the technician Roberto Cingolani, physicist and computer expert.

The right, represented by the League and Forza Italia in the Executive, has also achieved its share of power. Silvio Berlusconi’s party manages to place Renato Brunetta at the head of the Ministry of Public Administrations (he has already held that position); to Mara Carfagna, in that of South and Social Cohesion, and to Mariastella Gelmini (General Affairs and Autonomy), who was already minister with Il Cavaliere. The League will be handed over to the Ministry of Economic Development, which will be headed by the leader of the party’s most centrist wing, Giancarlo Giorgetti. But, in addition, the Ministry for Disability requested by Matteo Salvini will be created.

The secrecy with which the former banker has conducted negotiations these days is unusual in Italy. It is the first time in years that there have been no leaks, rumors or pressure. Not even the parties knew until ten minutes before if Draghi would go to the Quirinal Palace yesterday to see Mattarella, or if any of his fellow ranks would be part of the new political artifact. The ritual says that the head of state is the one who appoints them and has the power to veto them, as he did two and a half years ago with the anti-European politician Paolo Savona, who the League wanted to put in charge of the Economy. However, the new Executive was born as a result of a total complicity between Mattarella and Draghi.

The constitutional norm indicates that the ministers and Draghi himself must swear the position in the next few hours in the Quirinal Palace. Starting Monday, the investiture and vote will take place in Parliament. A process that should represent only one procedure, but the division that prevails today in the 5-Star Movement may leave some image of transfuguismo, although without impact on the final result.