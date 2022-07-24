70% of Italians would not vote for the Draghi list

Surprise but not too much: the 70% of Italians would not vote for one Dragons list. This is what emerges from a survey carried out by Thermometer Politic. Now that Mattarella has dissolved the Rooms and with elections on 25 September, the parties begin to take sides with programs and alliances. The Pd and a large group of centrist parties say they want to push the Draghi agenda forward. But he is likely to be a boomerang. Seven out of ten Italians say they would not vote on a possible Draghi list. The consensus of such a list amounted to 25.7%. A little little if you think about the appeals to Dragons to remain in government made by some parties, associations and the industrial and trade union world.

In his communications to the Senate two days ago, Draghi had asked the parties to continue government action together “because the Italians ask us to”. In fact, the weekly survey by TPolitical hermometer made between 19 and 21 July seems to disprove this vulgate. 54.6% of those interviewed, in fact, believe that Draghi’s role as premier was now over: 13.1% of these claims its end to the obstacles posed by politics while the 41.5% accuses the premier himself who “was governing badly” and therefore “it is right that he go away”. The 31.2% wanted him to carry on since he was “doing a good job” and so did another one 12.5% ​​despite the lack of confidence in him. Ironically, Draghi’s farewell it coincides with an increase in confidence in him (42.7%) even though he remains a majority who does not like it (56.9%).

And in fact on this point the 43% think that there has been a media mystification as “most Italians do not appreciate the work of the Draghi government”. A further 6.1% he believes that the majority of the country did not want a continuation of the Draghi government because by now “Italians are influenced by populists and prefer ideology and easy solutions”. To believe instead that there was widespread support of the people for the executive is the 47.1%. On the future, the Italians are divided. For 29.9% the government to come will be worse than Draghi’s, for 27.7% better, for 8.6% it will be a good government like the one just finished while for 12.6% it will be a bad one government like what we are leaving behind.

Now that we go to the polls it is interesting to look at the voting intentions of the Italians. Fdi and Pd increase their consensus rising to 23.7% and 22.7% respectively. The political forces that caused the end of the Draghi government are decreasing: the Lega drops to 15.4%, the M5S to 11.9% and Forza Italia to 7.6%. Stable at 4.3% Action / + Europe, Italia Viva (2.5%) reaches the Greens / Italian Left and surpasses Italexit (2.4%). Tail lights are the alliance led by Fr.Communist art (1.8%), Popular Union (1.3%) and Alternative for Italy (1%).



