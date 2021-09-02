Rome – “Vaccines, school, economy, foreign policy. Here are the main points we addressed today. The vaccination campaign continues fast, by the end of September we will have 80% coverage of the vaccine “.

These are the first bars of the Prime Minister Mario Draghi during the press conference after the morning’s Council of Ministers. Then the premieri Draghi focused on the acts of violence of the no-vax: “Hateful and cowardly acts, and I don’t want to dwell more”. 78 million doses of the vaccine have been administered. “The Italians believed in science” says the premier. “Getting vaccinated is a sign of great responsibility towards those around us”.

Draghi then was tranchant on the third dose and vaccination obligation (when the drugs will no longer be “emergency”). To a double question on the mandatory and necessary third dose, he answered as follows: “I answer yes to both questions“. The Minister of Health Roberto Speranza also spoke on the vaccine issue: “The best sign is coming from more young people with a very high number of vaccinations”. It is a sort of confirmation, which reinforces the thought of the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi: “In the classes where all the children are vaccinated, the masks can be removed: you can smile again”.