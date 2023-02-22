Draghi continues to dictate the agenda: “Dissociate yourself from Putin’s gas”

Mario Draghi come back to talk after a prolonged silence and it does so on the occasion of the presentation of the book by the famous Corriere della Sera cartoonist Emilio Giannelli “A cartoon Italy”. Between a joke and a laugh, however, the former prime minister also says a few Important things. As for his political future. “The cartoons of Emilio Giannelli – says Draghi to Corriere – report i powerful with their feet on the ground. They are more vain than others – he notes – and tend to see things about themselves that do not exist. And here comes Giannelli to bring them back to earth, to say “don’t imagine yourself different from who you are”. Draghi smiles at himself — “Giannelli’s drawing made me understand that for me there is no possibility of be symmetrical” — and others — “when I saw them they came back to me cartoons about them“.

Dragons then – continues the Corriere – quotes the well-known aphorism “gli Italians I am all actors hey worse they stand on stage“, which he specifies not to share, but adds with amusement that he did too “part of the playbut not anymore, I i’m an ex“. «Never say never» jokingly replies the president of the Ferruccio de Bortoli Foundation who introduced the evening. The former prime minister returns to a drawing of almost a year ago, at the beginning of the warin which he is imagined by Giannelli stretched out on the huge Vladimir Putin’s table, in a kind of close encounter on the gas. “That cartoon – says Draghi – perfectly illustrates what was happening in those days it was my duty: do everything possible to ensure our country independence from the Russian gas. And it is this – he adds – that we must continue to do“.

