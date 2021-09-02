Draghi press conference today live, 2 September 2021 | Real-time updates:

Prime Minister Mario Draghi said he was “confident” about achieving the goal of vaccinating 80 percent of the population by the end of the month, stating that the government will not be satisfied with the positive data on the economy, which are still higher than expectations.

“I want to reiterate my invitation to get vaccinated. It is an act towards oneself, of solidarity towards others, of protection towards the family ”, said Draghi in the press conference held at the end of the Council of Ministers. “The vaccination campaign has been embraced with great enthusiasm by young people,” he added, recalling that vaccinated people are currently at 70 percent.

The head of the government then expressed solidarity with all the victims of the “cowardly” attacks by the no vax against doctors, journalists and operators in the front row in the fight against the pandemic

At the beginning of the school year, Draghi reiterated that school in the presence “has always been a priority”, recalling that “91.5 percent of teachers received at least one dose of the vaccine”. “The massive participation of young people and the extended coverage at the national level allows us to face the opening of schools with a certain degree of tranquility and with less uncertainty than last year”.

During the press conference Draghi stated that for the next few weeks the government will have a “busy agenda”, which will also address the issue of active labor policies, as well as tax and competition reforms. “The government must have an industrial vision that allows for the reallocation and training of workers.”

“As you know, the economy continues to grow even more than expectations, just look at the figures forecast by the Mef in March, this gives us encouragement and the job market is also doing well”. “I don’t think it’s worth being too pleased with these figures” of economic growth, “they are high, but it is also true that we have fallen in a way that hasn’t been seen for decades, in Italy in 2020: it’s partly a big rebound which is happening in all countries. The real challenge will be to be able to keep the growth rate considerably higher than it was before the pandemic, which is where we see the ability of the Italian economy to become structurally more solid. Meanwhile, let’s see good news ”.

The head of government also thanked all the Italian staff who made it possible to complete the evacuation plan from Afghanistan and anticipated the topics of the meeting scheduled for tonight in Marseille with French President Emmanuel Macron. “Tonight we will talk about Afghanistan, Europe, Libya with French President Emanuel Macron. It will be a well-rounded conversation. Attention must be focused on the immediate future. We have to help the Afghans, ”he said

