Meeting in Milan between Marina Berlusconi and Mario Draghi in recent days. The former prime minister and governor of the ECB was received by the president of the Mondadori group in her home in Corso Venezia. Also present at the meeting was the former undersecretary to the presidency of the Council and historic right-hand man of Silvio Berlusconi, Gianni Letta.

It was a “courtesy meeting that had been planned for some time, as well as an opportunity to get to know each other,” sources close to the Fininvest president explained. Last Monday, Draghi presented his report on European competitiveness in Brussels.