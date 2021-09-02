It’s been over two weeks. But still Xi Jinping does not respond to Mario Draghi. The Italian premier has been trying since mid-August, immediately after the fall of Kabul into the hands of the Taliban, to speak with the Chinese president. Parent topic of the potential conversation: the crisis in Afghanistan, which Draghi plans to tackle (possibly successfully) during the Italian-led G20. A hope that passes, however, the involvement of different powers than the United States. For weeks he and Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio have been repeating it: we need to talk to Russia, China and India.

Afghanistan, Draghi seeks Xi Jinping for the G20. The Chinese president makes him wait

Dialogue with Russia and India started smoothly, as demonstrated by the phone call between Draghi and Vladimir Putin, as well as the most recent visit to Rome by Moscow Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov. With China, on the other hand, communication appears more difficult. Di Maio spoke to his Beijing counterpart, Wang Yi, but for now there hasn’t been the expected phone call between Draghi and Xi that everyone expected. The phone call could finally arrive in the next few days, but the time elapsed since the request, which took place about two weeks ago, is in any case significant. The problem is that without China it is difficult to find a solution on Afghanistan. After the withdrawal of the United States, Beijing is an unavoidable actor to be taken into consideration on the fate of Kabul, if only for the privileged channel that has been created between the Chinese government and the Taliban. Xi’s failure to participate could in fact dilute the G20’s hopes of achieving actual results.

The wavering relations between China and Italy after the arrival of Draghi

On the other hand, the relations between Italy and China appear to be rather volatile at the moment. Draghi has given a Euro-Atlantic twist to Palazzo Chigi, extending the use of the golden power to stop the acquisition of Italian companies by Chinese entities and also promised to carefully examine the agreement on Belt and Road. Things that may not have pleased Xi.

The position of the M5s on China

It is interesting what happens within the Five Star Movement, which for years has now been identified as the closest Italian political force to Beijing. For the founding father Beppe Grillo, nothing has changed: China is always close, as evidenced by his frequent visits to the Beijing embassy in Rome and the publication of various interventions that embrace the Chinese government’s line on a series of issues, Xinjiang including, often attacking the United States. But something has changed inside the M5s. A few weeks ago there was a heated internal debate on the opportunity of the new leader Giuseppe Conte to accompany Grillo to the embassy. Visit later canceled by the former premier, officially for other commitments, but according to the news also for a council from Di Maio. The foreign minister, the man who signed the memorandum of understanding on the Belt and Road and who did the Facebook direct to welcome the Chinese masks in the spring of 2020, had an Atlanticist twist as part of the M5s. Not everything: Vito Petrocelli, for example, is one of the most convinced Chinese pro. Not to mention the spilled but not too Di Battista.

And in Europe, the M5s supports a document on Taiwan

The positioning of the five-star MEPs is also symptomatic, the first to show some distance from that of Grillo on China. The latest episode in this sense is the activism of Fabio Massimo Castaldo, vice president of the European Parliament of the M5s, on a draft resolution approved on Wednesday 1 September by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament. This is a document that urges the EU to strengthen ties with Taiwan, which the People’s Republic of China considers a piece of its territory to be reunified. Among the various amendments presented to the initial text there were several signed by Castaldo himself, in which the role of Taipei in global supply chains (in particular with reference to semiconductors) and the pressure of Beijing also on the supply of vaccines from part of Formosa. Presented by Swedish nationalist Charlie Weimers, the European document defines Taiwan as a “key partner in the Indo-Pacific” and proposes to work on a bilateral investment agreement. It is significant that the main exponent of the M5s in the European parliament supports him.

Commercial ties: boom of Italian fashion in China

From a commercial point of view, relations with China are in any case irrepressible. Italian exports to Pechono are increasing, especially in the fashion sector. According to the data provided to Pambianconews by Ice Beijing, and relating to the first half of the year (January-June 2021), China has increased imports of textile-fashion items from the world by 46%, with Made in Italy achieved first place by overtaking French products, reaching a share of 6 billion dollars and gaining a market share of 12 percent.

Italian military drones “transferred” to China

An immense market that several companies look upon with desire. Every so often even those with should do so, at least according to the Pordenone Finance Police which, as reported by the Agi, challenges an Italian company with the violation of the law on the handling of weapons materials and possible violations of the so-called “golden power” legislation which protects strategic Italian companies. The company in question produces military drones, aircraft and spacecraft. The majority of this company would have been taken over, through an offshore company, by Chinese entities close to the government. A particularly delicate affair given that the company produces military-type “Unmanned Aerial Vehicle” UAV systems certified to NATO standards. A purchase that, more than investment reasons, would therefore have purely had the purpose of acquiring technological and military know-how, with the transfer of the production structure near Shanghai. All with operations for which authorization had not been requested from the Italian ministries, according to what is claimed by the Finance.

“The company we represent firmly denies that in its conduct there must be violations of the rules protecting the ‘Golden Power’ and the legislation that regulates the transfer of strategic information or technology outside the national territory” and “reserves all rights action to protect its image. As regards the sale of the company’s shares, the same took place in a transparent manner, with reference to the real value of the company and in compliance with tax regulations “. The lawyers Antonio and Bruno Malattia, who assist the company involved in the investigation of the Fiamme Gialle of Pordenone, write it in a note. In the same press release, the lawyers expressed “bewilderment” at the dissemination of news by the Guardia di Finanza, which “improperly anticipates assessments and conclusions regarding a criminal proceeding still under investigation”.