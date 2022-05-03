War Russia-Ukraine, Draghi: “Defense of EU and NATO values”

The government launch the Aidone measure from 14 billion which are added to 15 already allocated previously for lighten your bills of gas and light of the Italians. The premier Dragons in a press conference he claims the goodness of a decree that grants a bonus of 200 euros lump sum for 28 million workers and retirees. “Without resort to budget variance“. This, Draghi underlines, is” the meaning of the government itself “, because it faces the dear lifesupports the weakest businesses and families and contains the slowdown in the economic recovery. “Draghi also addresses the hot topics of the moment, such as war in Ukraine. The premier is very harsh on the intervention on TV by the Russian foreign minister Lavrov: “From him aberrant and obscene words. Italy allows him to express opinions, even if they are false. “On the sending of weapons to the army of Zelensky, Draghi pulls straight. “We are a democratic country, there is a variety of positions is quite normal, but the position Italian on foreign policy, the war in Ukraine and the loyalty to allies is not up for discussionthanks to the policy made by this government and the commitment made at the time of taking office “.

Dragons read a passage from the inauguration speech to the Chambers and reiterated that Italy acts in “defense of values from the EU andAtlantic Alliance“Draghi is also very determined on the issue of payment of the Russian gas in rubles. “It is necessary that the European Commission express a legal opinion clear about the payment in rubles. It is the only way to keep us all united, if there is no clarity or course of action each country will do as it sees fit. I said that for me it is one breach of contract – he added – what I have said for now excludes this possibility“. For this I am anxiously awaiting the position of the commission, which would give support for my position personal, by the way shared by others“.

