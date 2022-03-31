War Russia-Ukraine, Draghi: “I called Putin to talk about peace”

“I called Putin to talk about peace and to ask for a ceasefire, even a short one. The conditions are not ripe but the humanitarian corridor of Mariupol. I expressed a Putin the belief that in order to resolve the knots of an agreement it was necessary to meet with Zelensky. The answer was that the time is not yet ripe. “So the president Mario Draghi, in conference with the foreign press.

For Putin existing contracts remain in place, European companies will continue to pay in EUR or in dollars. “The conversion from the payment is an internal fact of the Russian Federation. This is what I understood “, the Prime Minister stressed.” The feeling I had is that it is not easy change the payment currency without violating energy contracts “.

“On Def there is no provision for any indication of military spending, “the premier said Mario Draghi to the foreign press, “but to date there is no problem”, Italy’s commitment to increase military spending was made in 2014 and reaffirmed by all governments. “Italy’s commitment is to confirm the commitments with the Born“.” There is no disagreement in the majority, “he noted Dragonsrecalling the meeting he had with the former premier With you which proposed an arc of the increase of military spending until 2030 while the Minister Guerini spoke of 2028.

“It is unacceptable, the contracts are defined in euros and in dollars and one is not feasible conversion of payments into rubles“. “The 2024 constraint is an indication, it is not a goal. Many European governments have disregarded this. Italy has a slightly lower level of spending than Germany. It is a goal to strive towards with continuity and realism. There is no surprise in this trend goal “, said the premier, answering a question aboutincrease in military spending to 2% of GDP by 2028.

“There Turkey is playing a very important role in facilitating negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Relationships, not only from a commercial point of view, have improved a lot “.inflation “there will be a meeting with the Italian trade unions next week”. Meter regarding the imports of the gas “there is no danger”, the premier reiterates. “Germany and Italy together with all the gas and grain importing countries, they are financing the Russian war. There is no doubt. This is why in the European Council we pushed for aprice cap‘on gas, there is no reason why gas is so expensive for Europeans. But it’s not that simple. To reduce the funding to Russia we have to lower the price of gas, “she noted.

“The availability of Zelensky to achieve peace it has always been total. So far the facts say that there has not been this same desire on the part of Moscow, the facts say that it was only the defense of Ukraine that slowed the invasion and that perhaps today leads to a peace process “.

