Draghi: “Many challenges won with my executive”

“If I look at the challenges met and won in just twenty months of government, one has to smile at those who said I wanted to leave, frightened by the abyss hypothesis of a recession which up to now has not been reflected in the data. I was been called to do, after a lifetime, a new profession to me and I did it to the best of my ability. I would therefore have gladly stayed to complete the job, if I had been allowed”. Ex premier Mario Draghi says it in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’. Then he adds: “I’m a grandfather, I have four grandchildren. And I enjoy the grandparents’ right to be able to choose what to do. This is also why I made it clear that I am not interested in political or institutional positions, either in Italy or abroad”.

The former Prime Minister continues: “We are now in a complicated international context, of geopolitical uncertainty and global economic slowdown. However, Italy has shown that it can do it. This year we will grow by almost 4%, more than France and Germany, after seven consecutive quarters of growth during my government. The public debt in these two years has dropped as never before in the post-war period, and Italy is the only large European country which, in recent years, has managed to increase its market shares in international exports”. On the global economy”. Draghi explains: “Inflation has presented central banks with a challenge we haven’t faced in a long time. Preserving price stability is essential, because high and fluctuating inflation increases economic and social uncertainty, hurts the poorest, those with fixed incomes and ultimately undermines growth”.

