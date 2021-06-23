Let’s say that when in the very late evening yesterday at Palazzo Chigi they read the post of the former prime minister Giuseppe Conte have certainly not toasted for the enthusiasm. Of course, “Giuseppi” if only for institutional fair play if he could well spare the reasoning, but we certainly cannot reply to these things, the answer of those closest to the premier to those who asked for information on the matter.

But what would Conte have said that was so “serious” on the day of the celebration with great fanfare of the European go-ahead to the Italian rebirth and resilience plan? That this “is not the current government’s plan. It was not then of the Conte government, it is not today of the Draghi government ”.

As if to say dear Mario avoid taking all the credit because it is not so. In short, there is now a “cold war” between the two, sometimes underground as in the case of the “clean sweep” of the influential system of power linked to the previous head of the government (secret services, Covid commissioner, navigator at Cassa Depositi e Prestiti) others times less. But what does he want to do as a great Count, one wonders now at Palazzo Chigi, if he could rise to the command of the 5 Stars?

Here the reflections are wasted: “Conte wants to become the Meloni of the left”. That is, he wants to do in the center-left what Giorgia Meloni is doing on the right: putting herself in opposition to the government but sucking votes from the PD instead of the League.

With the 5-star low in the polls at Palazzo Chigi, they now take for granted such a drift after the October administrative elections, especially since there will be a white semester that will not make the “grillini” parliamentarians fear the early dissolution of the Chambers.

Scenario feared by Enrico Letta so much that he talked about it, as it turns out a TPI, several times by telephone with Luigi Di Maio to seek reassurance. In short, Draghi and Letta for different but converging reasons begin to fear the “language of truth” of “Giuseppi”.

“It is enough to read the press closest to the former prime minister to understand that the mourning for the loss of the government has not yet been processed and there is a thirst for revenge” reflects aloud a big grillino. It remains to understand what Beppe Grillo thinks of all this, who does not want to know about going against Mario Draghi after convincing the 5 Stars to support him but above all it will be necessary to see if Conte will be able to fulfill the dream of “taking” the 5 Stars.