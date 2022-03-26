There military spending by Italy it has increased, as was to be expected given the outbreak of war between Russia and Ukraine and the invasion of the former to the detriment of the latter. To explain what is happening in the coffers of our government is Mario Draghi. The Prime Minister underlines the commitment of our country towards the Born. Commitment he intends to keep.

The Italian premier he took part in some meetings in Brussels, in the presence of NATO and G7 allies. Mario Draghi underlined that the key words of these meetings can be summarized in two terms: unity and solidarity.

Both summits showed unity in deciding to tighten sanctions on Russia if necessary.

These are the words spoken by the premier to journalists, underlining that the effects of the sanctions on the Russian economy are making themselves felt. And apparently the allies will not take a step back to try to weaken the country that invaded Ukraine.

Many themes arrived on the table of these frenetic meetings, which obviously had the war in Ukraine as their main topic, but also everything that arises from this. In fact, there has been talk of energy security and food safety.

The President of the Italian Council of Ministers told reporters that the best way out seems to be that of diversifying and changing sources of supply. The aim is to render the increasingly independent European Union.

Military expenditure of Italy, reached 2% of the Italian GDP

Regarding the news that the increase in military spending in Italy has already reached 2% of GDP, Mario Draghi, in response to the protests of the 5 Star Movement, underlines that this is what the Atlantic Alliance has asked for.

The government, continues the premier, will observe the commitment. Which all other Western governments will do as well. Reiterating once again that NATO and the EU cannot intervene for the no fly zone over the skies of Ukraine.