Draghi in the US, the consequences on Italian politics

The trip to the United States of Mario Draghi risks earthquake the Center Left and wreck the much longed for and sought after wide field of Enrico Letta. The prime minister has taken a semi-pacifist line in the White House, which will likely cost him the seat of NATO secretary general given Joe Biden’s partial disappointment. And the repercussions in Italy are all on the left. The secretary of the Democratic Party, interviewed by The paperdid yet another pike somersault, praising Draghi and in fact chasing Giuseppe Contetrue architect of the less belligerent turn of the Prime Minister.

“Europeans should be grateful to Draghi for what he has done in America. He warned the United States about the situation in Italy and Europe, which is becoming more and more complex. Europeanists and Atlanticists have a duty to help Ukraine to defend itself, with all means at its disposal, but the United States has a duty to help Europe find a point of fall “. In other words, “think about the creation of conditions for a ceasefire and for a negotiation”. AND “in this, in the last few days it seems to me that there has been a good side game between Draghi and Macron“, underlines, in a conversation with the director of Il Foglio Claudio Cerasa, the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta the day after Mario Draghi’s visit to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden and the leaders of the US Congress.

Words very different from the unconditional support, including military support, which until a few days ago came from the Nazarene for the Ukrainian resistance against Russia. But the Democratic Party is not compact. On the opposite front, the words of the mayor of Florence stand out today Dario Nardellaex renziano and close to the locations of Reformist baseexactly like the hyper-atlantist defense minister Lorenzo Guerini. “Clear agreements, long friendship. If we want to continue the alliance with the M5S, the knots on foreign policy, social justice and civil rights must be resolved immediately. These are fundamental issues, otherwise on what basis will we build the coalition?” mayor of Florence, in an interview with La Repubblica, talking about the alliance with the 5-star Movement and the divisions on certain issues, such as that of sending weapons to Ukraine. According to Nardella, for the Democratic Party there must be “no alliance in a poke. First you need to find real sharing on the underlying themes and values, then everyone can mark their own identity”.

Basically, while Letta chases Conte about the war, the so-called right of the Democratic Party attacks the pentastellato leader right on the line now married by the Nazarene, thus digging a dangerous furrow among the Dems. The icing on the cake, even if it is an omelette, the words from Carlo Calenda, which in Letta’s plans should have participated in the broad anti-right camp in the next policies. “First: we will go alone. Politics is courage. We will go alone to refound a central area that has very little moderate. If I don’t do this, what happens in the next elections? right that does not govern and what do they do the day after the elections? “.

Thus the Secretary of Action, answering a question from the public on the upcoming political elections and on possible alliances, during the presentation of his book ‘The freedom that does not liberate’ in Milan. “Renzi? I’ll put it in writing: he’ll make deals on his behalf. Without Letta? Sure, alone. You can have only one certainty: I’m not going with Conte. I want to see Letta ruling with Conte … “, he added. Final summary. Draghi listens to Conte (who in the meantime had convinced most of the majority to be less belligerent), goes to Biden in the US to be a semi-pacifist (yes perhaps plays the seat of NATO) and gets to break the Democratic Party and of permanently remove Calenda and Renzi from the yellow-reds (assuming that the yellow-red alliance is really made).

Read also:

Draghi played the leadership of NATO. The pacifist line disappoints Biden

US-Italy, that Biden-Draghi exchange. The unspoken by anyone about the meeting

Draghi government, no magic wand: a series of strikes is on the way

Conte dictates the (pacifist) line to Draghi, Letta, Di Maio and Center-right

Champion Award: City Angels deliver the Oscars of Goodness

Tiziano Treu to Affari: “We were recovering, now everything is in the balance”

There is no staff, hotels and restaurants remain closed in Jesolo. VIDEO

Cybertech Europe 2022, Digital Platforms supports the initiative

Bayer: first quarter net profit + 57.5% sales + 14.3%

FS Italiane with the Carabinieri for legality and safety at work