Meloni evaluates Draghi as president of the EU Commission, Salvini unknown

Mario Draghi President of the European Commission? Republic he raised the news given by Affaritaliani.it a few weeks ago. And today he continues along the line (always reiterated by Affaritaliani yesterday too). According to Repubblica, “Giorgia Meloni is currently weighing the risks of supporting the Mario Draghi option. The possible shattering of the balance of the centre-right. The hostility of Matteo Salvini. The shadow that a figure like that of the former banker would impose on him. But it also evaluates an advantage, weighing it together with a reality. The advantage: making a pact with those who lead the Commission could protect its executive, which is very shaky in its accounts.”

Repubblica continues in its analysis: “The reality: can the prime minister oppose a solution that is liked not only by Emmanuel Macron, but also by the White House? Difficult, especially if the American administration has represented the main support for resisting European skepticism towards the Italian right. For this reason, avoid exposing yourself. He doesn’t put his face on the brakes. He silences his people. And he keeps alive the card of bringing the former prime minister to Brussels, even if he would prefer to launch him at the helm of the European Council.”

But pay attention to the moves of Matteo Salvini. Again according to Repubblica, “no Northern League member has gone so far as to reject the idea, but the leader of the Northern League is on a war footing and is ready to strike precisely on this flank: Draghi would be brandished as an emblem of the infamous mess he denounces, a symbol of a Europe to fight together with Marine Le Pen, even an expression of the hated Macron”.

This scheme “it could also have serious repercussions for Romaa, on government balances. It is also true that Salvini supported the Draghi government, unlike Meloni. He participated with League ministers. All topics that Meloni could remind him of when faced with a conflict. The fact remains that the former banker also attracts resistance from other sectors of the majority. It is no mystery that Giulio Tremonti is not a fan of his. And that Forza Italia must on paper support its candidate for the Presidency of the Commission, which is Ursula von der Leyen”, concludes the newspaper edited by Maurizio Molinari.

In the meantime, in view of the European Championships and who knows also about the Draghi affair, the Corriere della Sera reveals that Meloni has met Fedele Confalonieri. “Who knows if during the conversation with Confalonieri, the prime minister shared certain bitter reflections on the “Roman swamp”, authentic quicksand on which – according to Meloni – nothing can be built because they swallow everything. «Fidel», who at the time of the elections had been the first to launch an endorsement in favor of the FdI leader, did not change his opinion on «Giorgia». Even if he believes that «she and above all her government can do more»”, says Corriere della Sera.

Meanwhile, FdI and Lega also compete in the regional elections. “Salvini claims to resolve the issue directly with Giorgia Meloni and Antonio Tajani, given that the much-vaunted meeting last Wednesday was not enough. The tension rises. The majority table on the candidatures is at a standstill, the leaders of FdI, Forza Italia and Lega have in fact not been seen since September”, says La Stampa.

According to the Turin newspaper, “the most delicate issue is Sardinia, with the polls due to open in just over two months (last Sunday of February or first of March). The negotiations for Abruzzo, Basilicata and Piedmont seem less complex. Fratelli d’Italia and Forza Italia have said on several occasions that the current governor Solinas must not be re-nominated. Giorgia Meloni wants one more Region, given the changed balance of power (at the moment FdI governs the Marche, Abruzzo and Lazio with an independent) and proposes the mayor of Cagliari, Paolo Truzzu. The League, however, does not give up.”

