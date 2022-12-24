Draghi: “I wanted to stay but they wouldn’t let me. Meloni has proven to be a skilled leader”

Mario Draghi returns to the controversies that accompanied the end of his government, less than a year and a half after his inauguration. “If I look at the challenges met and won in just twenty months of government, it makes me smile at those who said I wanted to leave, scared of the hypothetical abyss of a recession that has not been reflected in the data to date”, he told in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera.

“After a lifetime, I had been called to do a job that was new to me and I did it to the best of my ability. I would therefore have gladly stayed to complete the work, if I had been allowed”, reiterated the former prime minister, who said he was not interested “in political or institutional positions, either in Italy or abroad”.

“Italy has shown that it knows how to do it”

“I’m a grandfather. And I enjoy the right of grandparents to be able to choose what to do ”, he said in an interview with Antonio Polito, in which he claimed the successes of his government. “In February 2021 the situation was very difficult. The pandemic killed hundreds of people every day, the vaccination campaign was struggling to take off, the economy was at a standstill, there was great uncertainty about the reopening of schools. Then, when the end of the tunnel was starting to show, war broke out,” he explained. “We are now in a complicated international context, of geopolitical uncertainty and global economic slowdown. However, Italy has shown that it can do it. This year we will grow by almost 4%, more than France and Germany, after seven consecutive quarters of growth during my government. The public debt in these two years has dropped as never before in the post-war period, and Italy is the only large European country which, in recent years, has managed to increase its market shares in international exports”.

Many “difficult decisions” made by his government. “I am thinking of the choice to implement the green pass and the vaccination obligation among the first in Europe. I knew they were limitations on individual freedoms, but they were necessary to guarantee everyone’s right to health, especially the most fragile. I am pleased to see today that the Constitutional Court fully agrees with the government’s approach. It was equally difficult to choose to reopen schools in April last year: they compared me to Bolsonaro, they said we would cause a health catastrophe. But the epidemic remained under control and the children returned to school on an ongoing basis. Finally, immediate and convinced support for Ukraine: the risks of a Russian retaliation were evident, but we could not turn away from those who had brought the war back to Europe”.

According to Draghi, much has been done to combat inequality. “The Parliamentary Budget Office has estimated that our support measures have practically eliminated the impact of the cost of living on the poorest families, with strong redistributive effects,” said the former president of the European Central Bank, citing unemployment figures and employment: “At the beginning of 2021, the unemployment rate in Italy was 10.2%. In October it had dropped to 7.8% and the employment rate reached 60.5%, an all-time high”. “We were also close to introducing the minimum wage and reforming the basic income, to make it work better. But this is the past, now we need to look forward”.

Regarding inflation, Draghi spoke of a “challenge” that central banks “have not faced for a long time”. “Preserving price stability is essential, because high and fluctuating inflation increases economic and social uncertainty, harms the poorest, those with fixed incomes and ultimately undermines growth”, underlined Draghi, who sees how “primary cause of the high rate of inflation” the price of energy “that Russia has raised starting to decrease gas supplies deliberately months before the invasion of Ukraine”. “The agreement on a gas price ceiling reached in recent days is an important result, for which Italy has been fighting for months: now it must be applied effectively”, he stated, judging it “priority” that “governments continue to protect the most fragile”. According to the former prime minister, “new European initiatives would be appropriate, which follow the common fund to support the labor market adopted during the pandemic”.

On the Pnrr: “We have respected all the objectives of the first two semesters”

Draghi also defended his executive on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (Pnrr), after the accusations launched by the Meloni government. “We have respected all the objectives of the first two semesters, as certified by the European Commission. This is the only indicator on which the disbursement of funds depends, which in fact occurred on time, ”he said. “I would have liked to complete the work we had carried out, and here I am referring in particular to the objectives of the second half of this year: we have achieved about half of them in the time given to us. The remaining objectives would certainly have been achieved before the end of this semester, as was the case in the previous two semesters”.

At the same time, he praised the current prime minister. “It is not for me to judge the government, especially not after such a short time. Giorgia Meloni has proven to be an able leader and she has had a strong electoral mandate ”, she said, however warning against the risk that“ a negative international climate is created again towards Italy ”. “Maintaining our anchorage to Europe is the best way to multiply our international weight”.

The end of the government

On the end of his government, Draghi blamed the lack of “willingness of the parties to find compromises”, with “the natural expiry of the legislature approaching”. “The government relied on the consensus of a broad coalition, which had decided to set aside its differences to allow Italy to overcome a period of emergency. So I didn’t have my own party or my parliamentary base”, he said, then reconstructing the months preceding the lack of confidence that led to his resignation last July, in which “several parties were dissociating from decisions already taken in Parliament or in the Council of ministers”. He gives the example of the 5 Star Movement which “was increasingly opposed to military support for Ukraine, despite having initially supported this position in Parliament together with all the other political forces, and despite this being the line agreed with our allies in the European Union, G7 and NATO” and the Lega and once again the M5s who “also clamored for a budget gap despite – as we are seeing – the economy and employment were going well”.

“In the few days that elapsed between the decision of the M5s not to vote on the confidence in the Aid decree and the debate on confidence in the Senate, the wave of messages, such as that of the mayors, asking me to stay in government had convinced me to seek a solution. I am still deeply grateful for these appeals, as well as for all the support I have received during my tenure. But the positions of the parties were now irreconcilable ”, she explained. “For example, the center-right was willing to go ahead, as long as the Five Star ministers left the government and were replaced by their exponents. However, the Democratic Party was unwilling to be part of what was to become in effect a centre-right government. Furthermore, since the consultations that preceded the formation of the government, I had made it clear that it would have been impossible for me to lead a government of national unity without the relative majority party in Parliament, the M5s “.

According to Draghi, the party led by Giuseppe Conte had a “decisive” role in allowing “Kiev to retake a significant portion of the country that had been occupied by the Russians”. “However, I note that today the M5S is against continuing military support to Ukraine”.