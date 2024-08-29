Draghi, the watchwords of his dossier to outline the future of Europe

Mario Dragons is preparing his strategic plan to outline the future of Europe. The former Italian Prime Minister received the mandate from the President of the EU Commission Ursula of der Leyen and its competition report will soon be made public. But something is already leaking out about this document that von der Leyen has already announced she wants to adopt for her new mandateThe watchwords of this dossier are: Energy, Industry, Defense and Innovationwith a solid foundation provided by the social pillar. A detailed analysis – reports La Stampa – of the current situation condensed into about 400 pages which offers clear ways out in ten crucial macro-sectors of the European economy through the definition of public goods and the ways to find the necessary investments.

This is the plan – continues La Stampa – for that “radical change” that the former Italian Prime Minister has already publicly evoked to overcome internal fragmentation and push the EU towards greater integration. A sovereign Europe, in the most federalist sense of the term, against sovereignist impulses that weaken the Old Continent on the global chessboard. The policy lines, as defined by his collaborators, they will not be a pure academic exercisebut will contain clear and operational indications, preparatory to the birth of tasks unknown until today on the stage of the bureaucracy and Union policy.

The report focuses on three points: Dragons will suggest that Europe insist there is a need for exploit economies of scalein contrast to the internal competition that member states often end up creating. A speech that according to the former prime minister is especially valid for the Defensewhere it is necessary to adopt increasingly integrated systemsbut also in the field of telecommunications and in that pharmaceutical.