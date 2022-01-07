Milan – An invitation to reflect on the continuation of the football championship, at a time that requires everyone to be responsible. According to sources from Palazzo Chigi, he addressed it Prime Minister Mario Draghi to the president of the Football Federation Gabriele Gravina. In the interview Draghi would have asked for an evaluation, in the autonomy of the federation, on the advisability of suspending the championship or playing the games behind closed doors, as measures to limit the spread of the infection from Covid.

The Serie A League, at the end of today’s Assembly, he firmly reaffirms his confidence in being able to continue the development of his competitions (Serie A Tim, Coppa Italia Frecciarossa, Supercoppa Frecciarossa) as scheduled, thanks to the application of the organizational regulations approved yesterday by the League Council ” . The Serie A League writes it at the end of today’s assembly. “As a note released yesterday, the Serie A League also hopes that in the government meeting next Wednesday we can clearly identify the coordination tools of the territorial ASL for ensure uniform management of covid-19 situations in teams“.” The companies will meet next week to investigate the situation of audiovisual rights in the Middle East and North Africa, an item on the agenda of the meeting “.

