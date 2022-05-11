Government: Draghi struggling not only with the shaky majority, but also with the growing malaise in the real country. Even the executive celebrated as a panacea for all evils, in reality, is not spared from strikes. Among other things, in the crucial sectors of the public sector, namely school, health and justice

Almost half a year has passed since the Draghi government took office. An executive welcomed and celebrated as the panacea for all our local evils thanks to the “thaumaturgical” skills credited to the former ECB number one. But after 14 months at the helm, navigation for the premier is not the same as it was in the beginning. The waters are getting more and more agitated. And it is not just the majority that supports him and whose unity is held together by a frayed rope rather than with the vinavil. In fact, the main discontent are those that occur in the so-called real country. Thanks to the pandemic that has left its marks, but now also and above all the war in Ukraine, with its heavy repercussions on the energy and therefore economic level.

In short, the strike is once again the protagonist. We are not at the level of Berlusconi governments and protests such as that against the abolition of Article 18, or the mobilization against the good school branded Renzi, but discontent is growing. Just look at the crucial sectors of the public sector, namely school, health and justice.

Let’s start with the first. In the world of education, which together with the health sector is affected by contract renewals, disappointment and anger are more tangible. Not surprisingly, for the second time in five months, the trade unions (Flc Cgil, Cisl school, Uil Scuola, Snals Confsal, Gilda Unams) on May 30th they will be in the streets again against the Draghi-Bianchi reform. Wages and rights at the center of the protest. In the crosshairs of the trade unions “the rigidity of the ministry” in the face of their demands. Hence “a path of strong protest, with various forms of mobilization” from which not even, they warn, “the strike of ballots, and widespread information of school staff” is excluded.

Not that the situation is better in the health sector. Without going too far back in time, in fact, just last March, the doctors of SMI proclaimed two days of strike (Italian doctors union) e Simet (Italian Union of local doctors), with the closure of the clinics. Unsustainable workloads, lack of protection, starting with the recognition of the accident are among the main reasons for the protest. In addition to the anger at the allocation for the compensation to the families of colleagues who died from Covid, defined by SMI and Simet “an alms, a double slap, by the state, especially to the orphans of those doctors”.

And what about the nurses, another category of professionals at the forefront of the fight against the virus? They too crossed their arms. Those represented by the Nursind started with a national strike lasting 24 hours, which took place on January 28th in Rome and in all the regional capitals. The lack of economic and professional development of the category pushed them into the streets. The other theme, Nursing up, also made its voice heard last April 8, after days of street demonstrations. Finally, the case of under-staffed emergency room doctors promises to develop. The most striking remains that of Cardarelli of Naples, with 25 white coats who have signed a letter of resignation, but the situation is critical from north to south of the country. To the point that yesterday the health minister Roberto Speranza he had to acknowledge that “the great question of personnel” remains and that we need to “invest more”.

The commitments made in Europe are an increasingly tight noose around Draghi’s neck. There are PNRR deadlines to be respected and the roadmap for reforms can only be tightened. And this is also true on another hot front such as that of justice. And so too the Cartabia reformapproved in the House but not yet by the Senate, reaping its victims. The toga strike against the changes to the judiciary and the CSM is set for next May 16. “Not to protest, but to be heard”, underlines the motion approved by the Anm.

But the level of social conflict in general is very high, despite its physiological reduction in the pandemic era and beyond the real impact on citizens. This is demonstrated by the data that emerge by sifting through the calendar of strikes on the website of the Guarantee Commission: except for the revocation announced today by the trade unions of the mobilization of autoferrontranvieri-internavigatori, scheduled for 30 May, From January 1 to yesterday, for example, 584 strikes were proclaimed and 423 were carried out. As proof that the pax draghiana ultimately fills the pages of the newspapers, but little is seen in the real country. On a first reconnaissance tour, the hottest sectors are local public transport, with 101 strikes proclaimed and 75 carried out and hygiene and environment, with 53 strikes proclaimed and 28 carried out. Regions and local autonomies follow, with the former at 52 and the latter 43; cleaning and multiservices with 44 and 27 and air transport with 40 and 22. Finally, the national health service could not be missing: here since the beginning of the year, the 38 strikes have been proclaimed and 27 have been carried out.

A hot spring for the prime minister, no doubt about it. Also because even the private is pawing. Gone are the times when Draghi was entered by Carlo Bonomi in the pantheon of “men of necessity”. The number one of Confindustria, in fact, has reserved some thrusts to the Government. It happened recently with the bonus of the Aid decree of 200 euros one-off, which defined in no uncertain terms an “error”. Without forgetting the pressure on the executive on the question of the gas price ceiling. A “very feasible operation”, according to the president of the industrialists who, not surprisingly, went straight to the point and in a recent interview with The print he said: “If Europe does not want to, we must act alone”.

