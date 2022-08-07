We go towards the Draghi-bis, with Meloni and Letta as vice premier

There is a resounding rumor that Affaritaliani.it collected from an accredited source: the next prime minister will still be Mario Draghi. Who, after having pulled the plug on the government of the best, no longer exposed himself, removing at most a few pebbles from his shoe. The reason is soon to be said: Europethe strong powers, the Use they are afraid that a center-right government may be overly flirty towards Vladimir Putin and create a neckline in the Western block that now also has to contend with the Chinese grain. Hence the idea, carried out by Draghi’s loyalist Francesco Giavazzi: a government led once again from the former central banker with vice-premier the leaders of the two parties accredited with the highest number of votes – Fratelli d’Italia and Pd – that is Giorgia Meloni and Enrico Letta. The ministers? All of the highest level, on the basis of what happened with the latest Draghi executive. There is a further angle that our sources refer: Giavazzi’s interest in a “Government of the best encores” would derive from the desire to conclude an important career with a prestigious position, perhaps as president of Eni which, in 2023, must renew the top management. And the other party leaders, from Salvini to Di Maio, from Calenda to Fratoianni? For them a future is looming to the “Baggina”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

