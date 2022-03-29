Public money in Naples, Draghi’s plan to revive the South

It was signed by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghiand by the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, the ‘Pact for Naples’, an agreement between the Government and the Municipality of Naples thanks to which, on the basis of what was established in the last Budget to help the capital municipalities of metropolitan cities in serious economic and financial difficulties, the State will pay municipal coffers about 1 billion and 300 million euros spread over 20 years. In fact, a gift from the majority parties to the city of Naples.

The per capita income of the South is in fact just over half of that of the Center-North and the unemployment rate is more than double “. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this during the presentation of the pact for Naples.” We must admit the existence of a ‘southern question’, but at the same time we must avoid that it is reduced to sterile demands. We must face it with urgency, determination, unity. Because all of Italy needs Naples and the South to be an engine of the country “, he added.

“Public funding is a necessary, not a sufficient, condition for the relaunch of the South. PNRR requires all of us to make a qualitative leap in spending management. The plan must be completed by 2026. We cannot let this money be lost or wasted, as unfortunately has happened in the past to other, to many, European funds “, explained Draghi.

“Municipalities are at the center of the development perspective we have for Italy, the Government wants to put them in a position to be able to plan the growth of their communities with greater serenity. The Pact for Naples coincides with the most significant investment program in recent history of the South “. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this during the presentation of the Pact for Naples.

“Now it is up to us to demonstrate that we are up to the challenge, as an institution and as citizens with the awareness that we are no longer alone and with the certainty of taking back the place we deserve”. Thus the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, in presenting the signature of Pact for Naplesin the presence of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

“I am very happy to be with you, in such a symbolic place for the city. In this magnificent room – where the Angevin kings once sat and today the city council meets – the history of Naples and the whole of the South has passed. A story that has led Naples to be a point of reference over the centuries, not only in Italy, but in Europe and in the world “,” Our challenge is to allow Naples – and with Naples, throughout the South – to maintain its centrality it deserves “. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this during the presentation of the pact for Naples. “The occasion of my visit is the signing of the Pact for Naples. I want to thank Undersecretary Garofoli, Mayor Manfredi, and all those who have actively worked on this agreement. With the Pact we are allocating one billion and 231 million euros to the Municipality of Naples in twenty years. We contribute significantly to the consolidation of the accounts of the Municipality and, as explained by Undersecretary Garofoli, we link the payments to the achievement of certain objectives “, he added.

“The signing of the Pact for Naples, in the presence of Prime Minister Draghi and Mayor Manfredi, is an important sign of attention for the city”. This is what the general secretaries of Cgil Cisl Uil Napoli, Nicola Ricci, Gianpiero Tipaldi and Giovanni Sgambati affirm in a note. “Avoiding disruption, the devaluation of real estate assets and the privatization of municipal companies, guaranteeing the conditions for planning are, from today – according to Cgil Cisl Uil – achievable objectives. The resources deployed must have precise objectives and priorities: promote employment and the creation of new jobs, not only in the public sector, guarantee safety conditions at work, build a great plan that can revive the suburbs, safeguarding the living conditions of citizens, fight illegalitiesmaking a social investment in welfare, providing for an important investment in transport to improve the quality of life in the city and promote tourism “.” We appreciate the dialogue initiated by Mayor Manfredi with the trade union on issues concerning the development of the city, defense of the manufacturing reality, starting from the good conclusion of the Whirlpool affair – conclude Ricci, Tipaldi and Sgambati – we will not shy away from the comparison and we are ready to enter into the merits of the individual issues inherent to the Pact to monitor its progress “.

