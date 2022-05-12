The premier: «We must be ready to stay with Ukraine long after the end of the war. The destruction of its cities and industrial plants will require enormous financial support “

After the war is over, when it does, Ukraine will have to be rebuilt from its own rubble. But she can’t do it alone. “It will need its own Marshall Plan, like the one that contributed to the special relations between Europe and the United States.” In the two days in Washington, Mario Draghi repeatedly re-launched the proposal for a reconstruction plan for Ukraine, destroyed by Vladimir Putin’s bombs. He still does it, in the last hours in America, before getting on the plane, during the gala evening organized for him by the American Council, taking in comparison the European Recovery Program of 1947, the economic-financial aid plan allocated by the USA after the war, which bears the name of the then Secretary of State George Marshall. It is significant, and therefore not accidental, that he says it right here, in the political heart of the United States, after meeting President Joe Biden, at the White House, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on Capitol Hill.

The impact of the war will not be symmetrical. The economist’s gaze, even before the Prime Minister’s, shows him that the dynamics of inflation, commodity prices, energy costs, food shortages and humanitarian consequences have different effects across the United States and Europe. Next to him at the table sits Janet Yellen, the US Treasury Secretary. They have known each other since the early 1970s. Draghi remembers her as a young Harvard assistant professor when he was at MIT in Boston. It is she who gives him the politician of the year award under the notes of Verdi, and remembers “the essays you have advised you over the years, and especially recently when the world has had to face new challenges”. He does not go into detail, but it is clear that Yellen is referring to the sanctions against Moscow and more precisely to the dramatic hours immediately following the Russian invasion, when Draghi suggested to Europe and his old friend to block the reserves at the Russian Central Bank.

After two months the sanctions are heavy, but Russia has not left Ukraine. Economic leverage will still be needed. And we will need a great collaboration from the United States, as was the case almost 80 years ago. A few hours before the evening at the Anthem Theater in Washington, organized in front of an audience of thousands of guests including entrepreneurs, financiers and celebrities, Draghi explained how “European countries, like Italy, do not have the resources in their budgets” to face the reconstruction of Ukraine: «It is therefore necessary for all of Europe to invest and take on these challenges, giving a collective response». Only in this way will Italy “play its part, but together with the others”.

To face the costs of the war, the leaders are already working on the hypothesis of replicating the common debt plan implemented in the middle of the pandemic. They are global dramas that require choices of this kind. The turbulence of public opinion, exhausted by the high cost of living, could lead to a lack of support for the Ukrainian resistance. This is why it is also necessary, Draghi insists, for America to lend a hand to the EU. On gas, on energy prices, but also on a diplomatic level, to unblock grain exports from Ukrainian ports, in the hope that the US will activate contacts at “all levels” with the Kremlin. In Washington Draghi asked Biden for a greater effort towards negotiations. Without, however, lacking military support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which could soon translate into a provision on the sending of other weapons and a strengthening of the contribution of Italian soldiers to the NATO battalions on the eastern flank of Europe, in Bulgaria and Hungary. Draghi brought Biden the European position, which aligns Italy, France and Germany. Getting Russia and the United States to sit at the same table should no longer be a taboo, according to the head of the government.

At the same time, “we must be ready – says Draghi on the final evening of his trip – to continue to be with Ukraine long after the end of the war. The destruction of its cities, its industrial plants, its fields will require enormous financial support ». The moral imperative of the United States and Europe, argues the Italian premier, must be to ensure that the democratic institutions of Kiev “remain strong, stable and lively”.