Ukraine but not only. Energy and food security and climate. These are some of the main themes of the summit. The Wp: “The two leaders sanction the historic friendship between the US and Italy, but between Rome and Washington there is a difference of views on the war”. On Thursday 19 May at 3 pm Draghi will speak in the Senate
Rome – United and united in support for Kiev and the Ukrainian people. But also, the strong message that Mario Draghi delivers to Joe Biden, in the search for every “channel” useful to bring Vladimir Putin to the “ceasefire” and to the negotiating table. Draghi enters the White House welcomed by “friend” Joe Biden for the first time since he has been prime minister.
Subscribe to read too
#Draghi #Biden #Putin #thought #dividing #failed #Italy #Europe #ceasefire #president #praises #premier #managed #unite #NATO
Leave a Reply