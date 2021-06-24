Di Vincenzo Sofo, FdI MEP

“What time is it?”

“My cousin has blue eyes”

Who has never had a conversation with an interlocutor who answered Rome for Toma making you feel at the center of a theater show of the absurd?

Surely it happened to the Vatican that after having affirmed that the DDL Zan does not respect the Concordats and the freedom of thought of Catholics, he heard Draghi answer “Italy is a secular state”. So what then? What does the secularism of the Italian state have to do with this context? Draghi clearly missed the focus of the speech.

The fact that the Italian state is a secular state is a fact but it has very little, indeed nothing, to do with what the Vatican stated regarding the Zan Bill. The Vatican has stated that the bill does not respect the Concordats, that is the agreements between two sovereign states: Italy and the Vatican.

The question is not the secular nature of the Italian state. The issue is that the Italian state is bound to respect the agreements it makes with other states.

The Vatican has been careful not to interfere and simply wanted to remind Italy that the bill, if approved, would interfere with the existing agreements between Italy and the Vatican.

So, summing up to clarify the ideas to those who have not understood well: the Vatican has turned to Italy from state to state and the point is the respect of the existing agreements between the two states. Being a secular and non-denominational state has nothing to do with it. Just as it has nothing to do with your blue-eyed cousin if I ask you what time it is.

As Giorgia Meloni reiterated, “I think these are matters on which the parliaments of the national states clearly have every right to legislate, then there are issues such as that of the relationship between the Italian state and the Holy See that do not concern the issue of ‘interference but they concern the relationship between two states that have an agreement and one of those two sovereign authorities essentially declares that that agreement risks being violated ”.