Turin, Draghi challenged by No Vax and demonstrators. John Elkann: “Important visit”

Tensions due to the presence of Dragons in Turin. The premiervisiting the Piedmontese capital to sign a pact for the city worth 3 billion euros, it was harshly contested by a host of citizens No Vax.

A hundred protesters were removed from Piazza Palazzo di Città, the seat of the Municipality of Turin where at 3 pm the president of the council Mario Draghi will sign a pact for the city. Belonging to the movement No Vaxsome of the industry public transport, have launched real chants against the premier, comparing him to the Duce and insulting him directly. The police who guard the area en masse have without any contact cleared the square in front of the town hall, relegating the protesters to the street in front, about 100 meters from the entrance to the municipality. The premier is expected at 3 pm.

Turin, ongoing dispute by the ‘No-Vax’ against the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi pic.twitter.com/dw829QFjZ3 – Ref Ref (@ RefRef62623343) April 5, 2022

Draghi in Turin, Elkann: “Premise for doing important things”

The presence of the premier Mario Draghi in Turin “it is important, as it is to see the country, the region and the city work well together: it is the premise for being able to do important things”. To affirm it is John Elkannon the sidelines of the initiative “Live emotional – At listening school“, about the premier’s visit Dragons in Turin. “Today’s visit is a demonstration of how our country, our region and our city are on the same wavelength, which is the fundamental premise for doing great things that must and can be done”.

