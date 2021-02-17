Europeanism and educational, fiscal and structural reforms to achieve an economic system that ends inequalities and respects the environment. These were the pillars of the speech that the new Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, made this morning in the Senate, in which he outlined the priorities of the new Government before the investiture motion. The positive result of the vote, which will take place tonight, is taken for granted because the Executive is supported by a broad coalition of parties to which Draghi left a message at the end of his speech, much applauded by the senators. «Today unity is not an option, it is a duty. But it is a duty guided by something that, I am sure, unites us all: love for Italy, “he said, comparing the present moment with the democratic, economic and social reconstruction after the Second World War.

The former president of the European Central Bank (ECB), whom the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, commissioned two weeks ago to form a new Executive after the resignation of former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, pledged in the Upper House to accelerate the vaccination program against the coronavirus. Italy has already supplied at least one dose of the serum to more than 3.1 million people, but it will have to increase the pace if it wants to achieve the long-awaited group immunity before next summer. The new chief executive also announced a reform to strengthen territorial medical care, the weakest ring in the country’s health system, as the coronavirus has shown. “Our main duty is to combat the pandemic with all means and safeguard the lives of our fellow citizens. The virus is everyone’s enemy, “he stressed.

In his speech Draghi proved to be just another mortal, thus contradicting the image of a superhero endorsed by the Italian media, presenting him as the solution to all the country’s problems. During the around an hour that he was addressing the senators, he had time to make mistakes when reading some figures and also to confess his illusion at this new position, which reaches 73 years of age. “In my professional life I have never had a moment of emotion so intense and a responsibility as wide as this,” he said at the beginning of his speech, in which he denied that his coming to power was due to a “failure of politics.”

“No one takes a step back, but a step forward to respond to the needs of the country,” he said, thanking the majority support of the political forces. These good words did not prevent that by setting the priorities of the government’s agenda, he uncovered the most difficult points for some of the parties that support the coalition to accept. The most obvious case was the reminder he gave to the League, the Eurosceptic formation of Matteo Salvini, that the Executive «was born following the path of European principles», so that sustaining it «means sharing the irreversibility of the choice of the euro ». To Draghi’s right was Giancarlo Giorgetti, ‘number two’ of the League and brand new Minister of Economic Development, who shifted in his chair at these words. Only a day before, Salvini had assured that the single currency was not “irreversible.” “Only death is,” he said.

When talking about the economic consequences of the pandemic, the former president of the ECB promised to “protect all workers”, but marked a turning point with respect to the previous Executive by stating that “it would be a mistake” to try to save all the affected companies. “Some will have to change,” he warned, thus showing that he is not willing to keep sectors that are not competitive. In the necessary economic transformation, the protection of the environment and the fight against climate change will be decisive, two themes that were very present in his speech.

A practicing Catholic, the prime minister even quoted Jorge Mario Bergoglio when speaking of this issue: “As Pope Francis has said, natural tragedies are the Earth’s response to how we mistreat it. We are spoiling the Lord’s work.