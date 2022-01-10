He is silent on the Quirinale, stopping the reporters even before submitting to their questions. But he apologizes for the delays in a press conference that many were waiting for last Thursday, when the government launched the new squeeze forcing the over 50s – workers and non-workers – to get vaccinated: “I underestimated expectations and I apologize for this”. Mario Draghi, in a highly anticipated press conference, ‘sticks’ the no vaxes once again: “Most of the problems we have depends on them”, on the ‘diehards’ who rebel against administration, sometimes at the cost of living. He recalled several times, with the Minister Roberto Speranza, that two thirds of the places in intensive care are occupied by them, architects of a choice against the tide to which all Italians sacrifice a part of their freedom every day.

The Prime Minister loudly demands the reopening of schools, without delays and without postponements: the children in class from January 10, as per the calendar. The copious protests of the principals, of the governors ‘front headed by Vincenzo De Luca, but also of some virologists who asked for a few more weeks of rest to avoid a surge in infections in two weeks’ time were of no use. To those who ask him if this risk is not taken – with the consequence of a generalized return to Dad -, Draghi replies clearly, recalling how distance learning creates inequalities. And how the kids paid too high a price to the pandemic, they need to be protected for this.

“The school is fundamental for democracy – remarked the prime minister – it must be protected, protected, not abandoned. The government has the priority that the school is open in the presence. Just look at the effects of inequality among students caused by Dad to convince themselves that this school system causes inequalities that are destined to last, which are reflected in the entire future of their working life, including on the future of work and wages. Students are asked to stay at home and then in the evening they go to a pizzeria: it makes no sense to close the school before the rest, there is no reason to do so. A generalized appeal to Dad must be rejected. The kids play sports in the afternoon, and they see their friends, so there is no point in closing schools “.

The government’s choice, the Prime Minister then recalls, is in line with that of the other major European countries. And he seems to want to mark the difference with the executive led by Giuseppe Conte when, answering a question, he remarks: “They say ‘Draghi no longer decides’. We are showing that open schooling is a priority and this is not the way in which the problem was faced in the past “. From his, the numbers:” On average there were 65 days of regular school lost compared to an average of the richest countries in the world where teaching is not present it was 27 days, so triple. In some cities, there were only 42 school days in one year. We don’t want to do this anymore, we want Italy to remain open with all the necessary precautions “.

“It is true that the decrees have occurred very frequently – he acknowledges – In part it is the complexity of the matter, in part it is because the picture that is being built is different than it was when the pandemic was more serious. hit the virus, vaccinate and at the same time try not to do as perhaps it was obliged to do in the previous year by keeping everything closed. We want an open Italy“, the objective that guides the action of the government and Draghi repeats like a mantra.

As for the fibrillation that accompanied the go-ahead for the latest decree, “in a very large majority like the one that characterizes this government – explains Draghi – it is important to accept diversity of views, not mediation at all costs. For some measures, however. unanimity is important “, and must always materialize” in a solution that makes sense “. For Draghi, “diversity of opinions, differences have never been an obstacle to government action“, what matters” is the desire to work together, as long as there is that the government goes on well “.