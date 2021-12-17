The heads of state and government meeting in Brussels listen to the premier without arguing. The “utmost caution” method passes. Agreement on the need to act to defend itself from Omicron with the winter that is turning the entire continent red again

FROM THE ENCOUNTER IN BRUSSELS. It is at that moment that silence falls among the leaders. Mario Draghi has just mentioned the huge number of Italian deaths: “135 thousand people died from the virus”. This cold, tremendous figure, yet full of terrible memories of the first months of the pandemic, is enough to extinguish any discontent or temptation to argue with the Prime Minister, who, first in Europe, imposed swabs on entry into Italy also for who is vaccinated and can show the Green Pass.

The heads of state and government meeting in the last European Council of 2021 listen to Draghi without arguing. Everyone in the room knows that it could also be the last Council of the Italian premier, if the move to the Quirinale were to take place in January. The tight deadlines and the very long agenda of the summit do not allow the leaders to snoop on Draghi’s political future, or at least there is no official news.

During the first part of the Council they listen respectfully, however, to defend the choice of a further restriction on the borders that has caused nervousness in the EU Commission. Italy is a wounded country, balanced on a fragile economy and health system. The collapse of GDP, the productive desert, the specter of social and existential bankruptcy were added to the dead. For this reason, explains Draghi, the government feels the need to reinforce every possible defense, in order not to risk falling back into the nightmare where the whole of Europe could fall due to the Omicron variant. Following a criterion, says Draghi, “of maximum caution”, Italy has established a method that is recognized even during the summit.

Leaders agree that it still takes days to study the data and understand the evolution of the curve, but it is now well established that winter is turning the entire continent red again. One after another, other countries could soon follow Italy’s example on entry tests. Greater flexibility in choices which, however, explains the premier, does not mean giving up European coordination. For Draghi, what the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella claims in Rome on the common approach against the pandemic is valid: “We can only save ourselves by acting all together”. For the multilateral premier, collaboration and cooperation are obligatory paths. But the course must remain that of “prudence”. Without which the shipwreck would be collective.

Draghi shows Italy as an example. It could also be an illusion that will be overwhelmed by the wave of the Micron, but at the moment the country is equipped with antibodies that have allowed the variant to be less widespread than other states. A very high vaccination rate (83-85 percent vaccinated) and inoculations that proceed at 500,000 doses per day. “It is an advantage that must be maintained to protect our health system” explains Draghi. This is the reason, in its own way trivial but also vital, that prompted the government to add border control. The numbers of infections in the United Kingdom are frightening, such as those of vaccinations, still too low, in the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

The premier wants to take advantage of this advantage of at least two weeks to shelter the Christmas holidays, trying to preserve a normality that will still be impossible to live to the end. Even in the most optimistic forecasts, it is now certain that the Omicron variant will become dominant in Europe by mid-January, when the effect of the summer vaccines has waned. At that point the third dose will no longer be a matter of debate but will serve to oppose all possible resistances to prevent the spread of the virus from returning to clog intensive care in hospitals. For Draghi it is already a priority. The appeal to the Italians not to be afraid of the booster gives the measure of the emergency.

Tampons are one more tool, so as not to nullify the results achieved so far. A line of further prudence that the government does not rule out wanting to expand in January when it will be decided whether or not to proceed with the vaccination obligation, starting from the workplace. These will be the crucial days in which the next President of the Republic will have to be chosen in Italy and the long diplomatic battle to change the Stability Pact will begin in Europe.

Draghi and Macron will undertake a project which, as announced yesterday by the press, will be presented in the next few days and which yesterday was evoked during the discussion on the economy at the leaders’ dinner, in the evening queue of the summit. At that table there was also the debut of the new German Chancellor, the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz. The extra man that Italy and France need to change the European rules.