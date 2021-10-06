House and Senate approve the resolution of the majority. The premier: “Let’s not disturb the recovery with fiscal attacks”.

“The government does not follow the electoral calendar.” And again: “The government goes on, there is no asset.” And finally the jab directed at Matteo Salvini: “Why hide behind the opacity?”. The president of the council of ministers, Mario Draghi, from Ljubljana, does not hide and harshly replies to the attack of the leader of the League.

And to the hypothesis that Salvini’s tear could follow a government crisis, the premier is not broken: “Yesterday I said that Salvini would have explained the reasons for the absence of the vote on the fiscal proxy, today he said that the League remains in government . So there is no crisis, but in the next few days we will see each other. Let’s not disturb the recovery with fiscal attacks ».

Draghi, however, insisted that the land registry reform “is not a property”, the government “will not increase taxes or touch the homes of Italians.” Furthermore, the premier spoke again about the expensive bill: “Apart from the determination to continue the strategy of mitigating the social costs of these price increases keeping in mind the sustainability of the process, we need to think about structural measures, on this we are reflecting. The reflection will take place within the budget law, there we will see the various possibilities ».

Also because the energy issue is linked to an all-European game: “There is a lot of agreement on the concept that the European Commission can play a role of common buyer on behalf of the member countries as happened for vaccines” said Draghi declaring himself in favor of creation of a European consortium for joint purchases of energy reserves. Even if the hypothesis of a consortium is “not yet discussed”.

The Senate, in the afternoon, approved the resolution signed by the majority forces to the Update of the Def with 190 yes, 37 no and one abstention. A few hours after the approval of the Chamber with 379 votes in favor, 42 against and 4 abstentions.

Before entering into the Italian dynamics, the premier had talked about European issues saying that “the withdrawal from Afghanistan due to the way in which it was decided, communicated and carried out and the change of intentions concerning the contract between Australia and the France for the supply of some discarded nuclear submarines for American-made submarines – and here I mean not just the substance, but the way it was communicated – are two very strong messages, telling us that NATO seems less interested in the point of geopolitical view to Europe and the areas of interest of Europe and has moved the areas of interest to other parts of the world ».

