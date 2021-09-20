Draghi: “Climate emergency like the pandemic, act now or it will be too late”

Climate change is an emergency of “equal magnitude” to the pandemic and requires an “immediate” response to avoid worse consequences than global warming, associated with a rise in temperatures of more than 1.5 degrees.

The alarm for the climate crisis was today Mario Draghi, who spoke by videoconference at the round table on climate (“Climate Moment”) which took place in New York, as part of the events for the 76th UN General Assembly.

In his speech Draghi stated that the current measures are insufficient to stop the growth of greenhouse gas emissions, the cause of global warming, and that decisive actions are also needed in the short term, such as the progressive elimination of coal both nationally and international.

At the same time, he stated that the European Union is only responsible for 8 percent of global emissions, and that the influx of investments into clean energy sources is crucial “especially in emerging markets and developing economies” .

“Many countries, such as Italy, have decided to put a greener and more inclusive growth model at the center of their recovery and resilience plans. However, we already know that more needs to be done “, said Draghi, adding that the” extreme weather events “of recent months have reminded in a” painful “way what the impacts of climate change may be, which requires” a immediate action on adaptation “.

Draghi recalled the 100 billion dollars in annual funding that in 2009 the richest countries had promised to reach developing countries by 2020. A never respected commitment, which has become a key issue in climate diplomacy. According to Draghi, in addition to the mobilization of public resources, as in this case, it is also necessary to mobilize private resources. “Public resources alone cannot bear the full cost of the transition,” he said. “Equally crucial is the mobilization of the private sector,” he said public authorities can create the conditions to unlock private investment through dedicated policies and targeted investments.

The prime minister also cited pricing for carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions as one of the tools to accelerate the green transition. Draghi cited the upcoming G20 summit in Rome, of which Italy holds the current presidency this year, and COP26 in Glasgow as “an unmissable opportunity to respond to these challenges and demonstrate our collective determination”.

“Italy will do its part. We are ready to announce a new financial commitment on climate in the coming weeks ”.