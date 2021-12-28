Given the relationship of great friendship between the two, it is difficult to think that they have not agreed on the moves. On the same day Giuseppe Conte and Goffredo Bettini come out with two different proposals for the future president of the Republic but unequivocal in indicating an alternative solution to that of Mario Draghi al Colle.

A harmony that is renewed between the ex-premier and one of his most ardent supporters. A double move that gives a voice to those between M5S and dem who have doubts about the passage of the premier from Palazzo Chigi to the Quirinale. The exit of Conte then – which proposes a female figure for the Colle – shakes the pact, signed in recent days, with Pd and Leu for a common path in view of the vote on the President of the Republic.

As for Bettini, his indication for a political exponent rather than a technician at Colle – the names of Dario Franceschini and Pier Ferdinando Casini circulate – does not exactly coincide with the line of Secretary Letta who among the leaders seemed the least closed to the hypothesis by Draghi al Colle. But is it really possible that Mario Draghi’s availability is completely ignored and that the great voters are inspired by the Franceschiniano motto “all but him”?

And again, is it really possible that no one, not even among the leaders who wanted him in any way at Palazzo Chigi, moves to guarantee the former governor the ascent to the Quirinale? These are some of the questions (at all rhetorical) that begin to spread in the knots in the Chamber, while the deputies waste time waiting to be released with the vote on the budget law.

“I believe that a leader in these hours”, confesses a parliamentarian of the Center, “having also read the words of Goffredo Bettini, is working hard to bring about a great overall agreement regarding the Quirinale and Palazzo Chigi, with a choice that rewards the Prime Minister but that he leaves his spaces in Palazzo Chigi to politics “.

But who is this leader? According to the usual well-informed, it would be Matteo Renzi, very active on the Quirinal front in these days. It is he who is contemplating taking the initiative. “Within a few days Matteo will come out of the closet officially launching the candidacy of Mario Draghi” reveal from the narrow Renziano circle. Renzi, after having brought Draghi to Palazzo Chigi, is now seriously pondering (after his infatuation with Casini and Amato) that he is the one to take him to the Colle. However, there is a need for a legislature agreement that will secure the government but above all that will make it return to safe hands, those of politics.

In practice, the scheme being discussed in the bouvette area would envisage a great compromise where Draghi would be able to conquer the Colle, the parties would take back the presidency of the Council and with it the management of the PNRR money (with many greetings to Franco and the others technicians), and the great electors would obtain the coveted guarantee of the natural end of the legislature.

In the midst of the reasoning being defined there is naturally also the electoral law. To emerge this plan needs a precondition: that Silvio Berlusconi’s candidacy, who is harnessing the center-right, should be skipped.

At that point, Draghi’s name could be carried by two leaders, one of which would be the president of Forza Italia himself, who would thus carve out a kingmaker role. And he would get a life senator post that would rehabilitate him in the eyes of the whole world.