Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi at a press conference in Rome on Tuesday. ROBERTO MONALDO / POOL (EFE)

The Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, announced this Tuesday afternoon the general framework of the fiscal reform that the Executive will launch and that Italy will have to implement in the coming years. The regulation approved by the Council of Ministers – from which the League was absent due to discrepancies in this matter – provides for a general reduction of the tax burden and a simplification of the country’s tax system that allows it to face the enormous tax evasion that each country supports. anus. “Our tax system was designed 50 years ago. There were some modifications, but now it will be updated ”, announced the Minister of Economy, Daniele Franco, sitting next to Draghi.

The approved norm has ten points and is a law design with which the Government will request authorization from Parliament to issue one or more decrees in the coming months. But the reform will take place over a period of several years. The idea is to reduce the tax burden somewhat, at least initially. But any decrease, Franco warned, will depend on the coverage available. This year, for example, about 3,000 million euros are planned. “You have to reduce total tax revenue. But each intervention that it reduces must have coverage in the budget laws of the following years ”, he pointed out.

Italy wants to stimulate growth through greater efficiency and a reduction in the tax burden of production, which in 2019 was two points above the average for euro zone countries, Franco stressed. But the Executive has to balance to satisfy opposing sensitivities within the Government and, at the same time, not arouse the suspicions of the northern countries that could censure a tax cut when Italy will receive 200,000 million euros from the European Union of the Recovery Plan. It also seeks to simplify the system by eliminating the so-called micro-taxes or some rates that appear duplicated in certain municipalities. But in no case will the progressivity of taxes be touched, set by article 53 of the Constitution and always defended by Draghi. This is precisely one of the points of friction with Matteo Salvini’s League, which sought to impose a fixed-rate system of personal income tax, as presented in the electoral campaign. The Italian Executive, yes, will try to reduce the average and marginal rates of said tax.

The fight against tax evasion will constitute another of the pillars of the reform. Italy loses 100,000 million euros every year in this concept. “It is necessary to contain it to reduce rates and impose a tax burden favorable to growth. For example, limiting the effects of tax competition ”, Franco pointed out. The Minister and the President of the Council, however, did not provide the objectives and instruments to achieve what practically no Italian Executive has achieved so far.