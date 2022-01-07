Djokovic, number 1 in world tennis, was targeted by the left that applauds the coercive measures decided by the government of the best

Three decrees in three weeks, government in confusion, prime minister who aspires to the Quirinale (and who has not been seen by the Italians), divided majority parties, limited freedoms, contagions, which are growing, and companies in crisis. And theOrder of the Doctors of Naples threat: “You risk the “black code”, when doctors will have to decide who to treat “. And scientists, like Professor Antonella Viola, star of virologists on TV, forced, after the threats, to move with the escort.

But, for many observers of the so-called “unique thought of Cabalbio”, Enemy number one would be Novak Djokovic, 34 years old, Serbian. The number one in world tennis, so far excluded from the Australian Open, has appealed and Judge Anthony Kelly will decide on Monday (midnight Sunday in Italy) whether Number one will be able to play, from not vaccinated against Covid, the tournament of Grand Slam, which he has won 9 times.

According to Myrta Merlino, host of “la 7”, and other commentators, Djokovic would have already lost anyway.

This is not the case, even for those who do not believe, like the writer, that the story is a “symptom of medical communism“(The deputy director, Francesco Borgonovo wrote it in” La Verità “).

In the story, in reality, everyone – player, politics, sport – is defeated, in the impossibility of tracing back to a single person responsible. In Australia, no one wants to take the responsibility of admitting a Serbian citizen, with 20 majors and a cumbersome baggage of anti-vax theories at the expense, buttoned about his vaccination status, in the country back from 262 consecutive days of lockdown to defend itself from the spread of Covid variants, first Delta and then Omicron.

Outside of sport, Djokovic has made the whole mainstream media world “gnaw”. He made mistakes, but they are embarrassing, not a little, those sectors of the left, cheering for his push back at the border… One site used the term “deportation”.

Nole speaks seven languages ​​- better than Di Maio ours-when many “censors” barely speak theirs. And, until a few days ago, he was estimated, in tennis and outside, in Italy more, since he donated 1 million euros to the hospitals in Bergamo, overwhelmed by the first attack of Covid-19, at the time of the disastrous Conte-Speranza management. -Arcuri.

“Who are we?” Giulianone Ferrara asked yesterday, in italics entitled “Let Djokovic play!”-to prevent him from taking the field, apart from our absolute rigor, that we are, in life, the first, from time to time, to transgress, without occupying such distinguished places in any ranking, much less world-wide? “…

Not so, Donna Myrta Merlino, she, who peeled her hands to applaud the triumphalist speeches of the ministers Brunetta (the former Craxian was asphalted by Fabrizio de Andrè in the song “The judge”), Bianchi and Speranza, after the coercive measures, decided by the “government of the best”, led by the best prime minister (but absent on TV), Mario Draghi, on the evening of January 5?