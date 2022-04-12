Gas, Di Maio on a mission with Draghi: the joke about the premier was already ready, Giggino’s caregiver having to make sure that he did not leave for Argentina, instead of going to Algeria …

One cannot fail to praise the professional seriousness, the refinement and the intellectual independence of Bianca Berlinguer who interprets the lesson of his illustrious and unforgotten parent, in the key of current politics. History will remember Enrico for his lucidity in pursuing, together with Aldo Moro, the historical compromise and for having raised the moral question in the management of power by political parties.

His updated teaching would lead to seek a compromise, and therefore, to hear voices such as that of the highly trained Alessandro Orsinito try to open a dialogue, on the facts, between the two now radicalized parties, especially in judging the political figure of Zelensky: for many, currently the overwhelming majority, a heroic patriot for whose cause it would be worth unleashing the Third World War, reducing the world to an unlivable heap of radioactive rubble and for a current small minority, who consider him an exalted set up by Biden, BORN and now also fromEuropealso helped a lot by the consolidated tele-cinematographic team that has been his fortune as an actor with the obsession of doing exactly what he is doing now.

Then updating the Berlinguerian moral question of the power of political parties would lead to the immediate fall of this government, an insult that is difficult to overcome to logic, morality, to the good of citizens. I had the joke up ready Dragonscaregiver of Giggino to have to make sure that he did not leave for Argentina, instead of going to Algeria to say the historical phrase that would have immortalized him: “Gas … gas … whatever it costs! “… but … what am I reading, two minutes ago? That the gaffe was made by the caregiver who assured, speaking to the Algerians, to the microphones, that we have close relations with … theArgentina. While Giggino, from the buzz of those present, he must have thought: “Uagliù … but are we? ! ” (trad. Giggino blog!)