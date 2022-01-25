“Matteo Salvini is the real architect of this Quirinale match”

“Everyone continues to insist on the name of Mario Draghi president of the Republic. Hypothesis that is also strongly sponsored by Palazzo Chigi (as you can see very clearly in this byoblu video) with the attempt to use all means of communication to sponsor the candidacy of the premier. But this operation is about to fail. ”He reveals it Paolo Becchiformer ideologist of the 5 Star Movement, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it. “In a few hours the Center-right will make it official that he does not accept Draghi’s candidacy for the Quirinale. And the prime minister cannot be elected only with the votes of the Pd and M5S “.

“Matteo Salvini is the real architect of this game of Quirinale, did not miss a move. He is playing the game and is giving the cards after burning all the names that the left has made. The secretary of the League is showing great skill and it surprises me who, as the director of Republic, claims he does not understand his strategy. With a move worthy of chess, and thanks also to Silvio Berlusconi which had great merit, the Center-right withdrew the candidacy of the Forza Italia leader saying at the same time no to Draghi at the Quirinale. And today he will officially reaffirm this position. The premier can then also go ahead to be humiliated in Parliament, but he will never become president of the Republic “, Becchi says.” The game for the name of the Head of State will continue around the rose that Salvini will make on behalf of the Center-right“.

